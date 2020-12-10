Fall Sports MVP- Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex field hockey: Athanas was a two-way force for the Cape Ann League champion Hornets this fall. A senior midfielder, Athanas is an elite offensive and defensive player thanks to her superior stick work and speed. She was the CAL Baker Division's Player of the Year this fall and his heading to Div. 1 Georgetown University to play lacrosse.
Michelle Allen, Rockport soccer: The junior anchored the Vikings defense this season. Despite a slew of changes to the game she was Rockport's most consistent back and a CAL All-Star selection. Allen has the speed to stay with dangerous striker and the positional awareness to keep opponents from quality scoring chances.
Emma Christopher, Rockport soccer: A two-way midfielder, Christopher is a three-time CAL All-Star and a four year varsity starter for the Vikings. The senior is one of the team's best offensive players thanks to her speed and ball skills. She is also a skilled defender that can excel in a number of different roles.
Taylor Frost, Rockport field hockey: The senior midfielder and CAL All-Star was a model of consistency for the Vikings this fall. Frost can help out on both ends of the field and was especially valuable in a seven-on-seven format where she covered a lot of ground. She is also one of Rockport's most crafty offensive players.
Dasa Hase, Manchester Essex soccer: The now three-time CAL All-Star and 2018 CAL Baker Player of the Year missed significant time with an injury this fall but was still able to establish herself as one of the CAL's elite scorers. The senior's speed and footwork made her especially dangerous with the modified rules this season, which rewarded players for strong footwork.
Elizabeth Loring, Manchester Essex soccer: Whenever the Hornets generated an offensive chance this fall, the senior striker was in the middle of it. Loring led the Hornets in goals this fall and had a knack for finishing around the net. She was a first team All Cape Ann League selection.
Kelsey Lowthers, Gloucester field hockey: The senior midfielder expertly patrolled the middle of the field for the Fishermen this fall as she was a key transition player that could contribute on offense and defense. Lowther's is a talented passer who always finds the right player and sets up a lot of quality scoring chances.
Ella Marshall, Gloucester field hockey: The senior was a two-way standout that played a lot of different roles for the Fishermen. Marshall's seven goals were best on the team this fall and she was a key defender when needed. Her athleticism really stood out in a 7-on-7 format where she had more room to maneuver.
Darcy Muller, Gloucester soccer: The junior established herself as one of the Northeastern Conference's most talented offensive players this fall. Muller was a threat to score every time she touched the ball and led the Fishermen in goals. She has elite end-to-end speed to outrace the defense and the ball skills to score from anywhere in the box.
Cailie Patrick, Manchester Essex field hockey: Only a freshman, Patrick led the CAL champion Hornets in scoring this fall and already established herself as one of the league's premier offensive talents. She was a first team All CAL selection thanks to her stick work, which saw her score many goals from all over the circle.
Mia Salah, Gloucester field hockey: Gloucester's all time leading scorer missed half the season but still managed to put up big numbers as she had six goals and six assists on the season. The three time NEC All-Star has an unmatched blend of speed and stick skills. Despite extra attention from the defense, Salah was still able to score at least a point in every game she played in this fall.
Rumi Thomas, Gloucester soccer: The senior anchored the Gloucester defense and was a standout despite missing a big chunk of the season. Thomas keeps the defense organized in the back and she has the athleticism to handle the opponent's most talented offensive threats.
Olivia Turner, Manchester Essex cross country: Turner was the No. 1 runner for the Hornets this fall and navigated a standout Cape All League en route to an All-Star berth. Turner was the team's top finisher in every meet this season and could have been a factor if there was state competition this fall.
Lucy Twombly, Rockport field hockey: The senior was Rockport's most dangerous scorer this fall. A CAL All-Star, Twombly was instant offense every time she had the ball on her stick thanks to her superior quickness in the circle. She led Rockport in goals this season and still managed to score while playing most of her games on a grass field, which severely slows down the game.