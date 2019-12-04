Fall Sports Female All-Stars

Fall Sports MVP- Cate Delaney, Gloucester field hockey: Gloucester's senior captain is one of the most consistent and productive players in program history, and she ended her high school career in impressive fashion in leading Gloucester to the Division 2 North Finals.
Delaney is a three-time NEC All-Star, earning a spot on the All Conference team in two of those seasons. Her stick skills and field vision made her nearly impossible to contain in the middle of the field and she was Gloucester's primary playmaker, setting up scoring chances for herself and her teammates. She finished up her high school career with 54 goals, third all time in program history, and 45 assists while playing well on both ends of the field.
Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex field hockey: Whether it was on the offensive side of the field or the defensive side of the field, Athanas was right in the middle of the action and was one of the most productive players for the Hornets this fall. The first team All Cape Ann League selection was a matchup nightmare as her speed and athleticism made her a potent scorer and lockdown defender. She was also an irreplaceable facilitator and one of the best transition players in the CAL.
Maya Baker, Manchester Essex soccer: The Hornet's senior captain was instrumental in the team's second straight run to the Division 4 North Finals this fall as she led the team in goals. A Cape Ann League All-Star, Baker is a talented scorer that is crafty near the goal and can make plays with her feet from outside the box. When the ball is on her foot it's instant offense as her numbers show. She is also a talented passer, which complements her speed.
Christina Bullock, Manchester Essex field hockey: Bullock, a two-time Cape Ann League All-Star, is one of the most potent offensive weapons on a high scoring Hornets team. The senior captain was incredibly efficient in the circle and especially on corner plays where her shot and stick handling abilities led to countless scoring chances. Bullock finished her high school career as a Cape Ann League champion in all four seasons.
Emma Christopher, Rockport soccer: The junior and two-time Cape Ann League All-Star has been a mainstay in the Viking's starting lineup since her freshman season, and she has been one of their most productive players as well. Her blend of athleticism an cerebral play makes her a two-way threat in the midfield, who can spring strikers with through balls and precision passing through the midfield, and a standout on the defensive side of the field as well.
Mia Cromwell, Manchester Essex soccer: The senior captain and midfielder finished up her high school career in style as she was a first team All Cape Ann League selection and led the Hornets to the sectional finals for the second season in a row. Cromwell is extremely crafty with the ball on her foot and one of the smartest players in the CAL, which makes her a contributor on offense and defense. The senior is also a talented play maker who can score from anywhere in the box.
Taylor Frost, Rockport field hockey: An offensive midfielder, Frost was always involved when Rockport generated a scoring chance as she has one of the strongest sticks on the team. The junior and Cape Ann League All-Star was among the team leaders in scoring and she was also one of the team's most talented passers. When it came to Rockport's offensive game, Frost was the one who got things started and was a key facilitator.
Dasa Hase, Manchester Essex soccer: Hase got a lot of attention from opposing defenses as the junior has long established herself as one of the Cape Ann League's most talented scorers. Despite that extra attention, Hase was still able to find the back of the net consistently and she led the Hornets in goals during their postseason run. Hase's speed is too much for the defense to handle at times and she was named to the CAL's All-Star team for the second season in a row this fall.
Ella Marshall, Gloucester field hockey: One of the Northeastern Conference's most versatile players, Marshall's athleticism in the midfield has her covering a tremendous amount of space on the field as she contributes on both offense and defense. The junior was a Northeastern Conference All-Star this fall and was around the ball no matter where it was on the field. Marshall's dead ball drives are also some of the best, and most intimidating, that you will see and she is a key cog at the top of the circle on corner chances.
Mia Salah, Gloucester field hockey: An incredibly talented and crafty scorer, Salah set a new Gloucester High School career goal scoring record as a junior. The captain now has over 60 career goals with an entire season left to play. When Salah has the ball on her stick in the circle it instantly draws the attention of multiple defenders, and she was still able to lead the Fishermen in goals this fall. Salah was a first team All Northeastern Conference selection for the second straight year and is now a three-time NEC All-Star.
Rumi Thomas, Gloucester soccer: The junior was a standout on Gloucester's back line this fall as her speed and positional awareness helped her slow down even the most talented offensive players on the opposing team. The NEC All-Star's game also stretched well beyond the defensive side of the field. Her athleticism and passing skills helped her create offense and get Gloucester into transition. She has been a mainstay in the team's starting lineup since her freshman season.
Bridget Twombly, Manchester Essex field hockey: An experienced offensive player that has been productive for years, Twombly was a first team All Cape Ann League selection. The senior captain has a nose for the goal and often times outworks defenders in close to find the back of the net. Twombly also finishes up her high school career as a four-time Cape Ann League champion and she was a strong contributor every step of the way.
Lucy Twombly, Rockport field hockey: The junior midfielder always seemed to factor into the scoring for Rockport this fall as she had a knack for finding holes in the defense. The Cape Ann League All-Star played an offensive minded game, and was very strong on corner chances. Her stick work makes her a threat to score every time she has the ball, but she is also a strong enough player to contribute in transition and on the defensive side of the field.
