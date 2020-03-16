Winter Sports MVP: Mia Cromwell, Manchester Essex track: The senior captain had an incredible indoor season for the Hornets with records set and individual championships earned.
Cromwell finished up the season with a program record in the 1,000m at 3:00.00, a mark that she broke several times over the course of the season. The Cape Ann League Baker Division's Runner of the Year won the CAL title in the 1,000m and followed it up with the Division 5 State Championship in the same event. She went on to reach the medal stand in the 1,000m at the All-State Meet with another school record and finished up the season with one final record-setting performance en route to an eighth place finish in the New England 1,000m.
Elizabeth Athanas, Manchester Essex Swim: Athanas finished up her high school swim career in style this winter. The CAL Co-Swimmer of the Year earned the league championship in the 100 breaststroke for the fifth season in a row. Athanas also won the CAL title in the 200 individual medley and two relay races. At the North Sectional Meet she finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and followed it up with a fourth place finish in the same event at the Division 2 State Meet.
Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex basketball: The junior guard was more often than not the fastest player on the court and she used that speed to produce on both ends of the floor. Athanas can handle the ball and was third on Manchester Essex in scoring this winter. Her best attribute, however, was her defense as she could lock down the best guards in an incredible deep Cape Ann League, earning a spot on the league All-Star team.
Willow Barry, Gloucester swim: Only an eighth grader, Barry burst onto the high school swim scene this winter and immediately helped Gloucester turn in one of the best season in the program's young history. In her first season of competition Barry earned first team All Northeastern Conference status with a win in the 200 individual medley at the NEC Meet.
Shea Furse, Manchester Essex swim: The sophomore earned Cape Ann League Co-Swimmer of the Year honors this winter with multiple league championships. Furse's best event in the 100 backstroke, where she won the CAL title, the North Sectional championship and finished second at the Division 2 State Meet. She also won the CAL title in the 200 and 500 freestyle, finishing second in the North Sectional in the 200.
Sedona Gillard, Gloucester track: The senior was one of Gloucester's most well rounded athletes competing in several sprint, hurdle and field events this winter. Gillard was at her best at the biggest meet of the season as she turned in a 13th place finish in the 300m after entering the event as the No. 24 seed. She was also a top-20 finisher in the 4x200m relay and had a strong dual meet season in the hurdles.
Emily Jacobsen, Manchester Essex basketball: One of the most dangerous shooters in the Cape Ann League, Jacobsen helped lead the Hornets back to the state tournament this fall. The senior led Manchester Essex in scoring with just under 14 points per game and led all girls on Cape Ann in three-pointers made. Jacobsen's play earned her a spot in the Cape Ann League All-Star team this season.
Ella Marshall, Gloucester basketball: The junior point guard and three-year starter was one of Gloucester's most athletic and fastest players. Marshall only averaged around five points per game, but she was the team's offensive facilitator and a standout on the defensive side of the floor. Marshall led Gloucester in steals and earned a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team.
Caroline McKay, Gloucester swim: The sophomore established herself as one of the top freestyle swimmers in the state this winter. Not only did McKay take home the Northeastern Conference championship in the 50 freestyle, she won the North Sectional championship in the event as well and finished seventh at states. McKay was also named first team All Northeastern Conference.
Lauren Ryan, Rockport basketball: Rockport's senior captain helped the team to the second round of the state tournament for the first time in decades. A veteran in the Vikings' backcourt, Ryan was a key ball handler and strong complementary scoring option who could shot from long distance and get to the basket. Ryan was also a standout on the defensive side of the floor at the top of Rockport's 2-3 zone and in man-to-man as an opportunistic player that was great at forcing turnovers.
Kylie Schrock, Rockport basketball: The sophomore was nearly unstoppable on the floor this fall as she led the entire North Shore with over 23 points per game. Schrock's athleticism and physicality makes her too much to handle in transition and she can also get to the basket in half court sets as well as she scored over 30 points several times. She was also Rockport's top rebounder and a double-double machine. After three seasons of high school basketball, Schrock already has more than 950 career points.
