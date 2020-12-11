Fall Sports MVP: Will Kenney, Manchester Essexcross country
The CAL Baker champion Hornets only competed in five meets in the abbreviated season, but Kenney finished first place in all of them. The senior was named CAL Baker Runner of the Year this fall, picking up right where he left off last winter in track and last fall in cross country. If there were a state meet, Kenney would have been a serious contender to finish high on the medal stand.
Tommy Bowen
Manchester Essex soccer
A standout playmaker, Bowen is instant offense every time the ball is on his foot. The senior midfielder can fly through the opposing defense thanks to his superior quickness. The first team All CAL selection is one of the league’s best passers and was especially dangerous playing the ball at his feet.
Jack Cahil
Rockport golf
The CAL Baker Golfer of the Year helped lead the Vikings to their first league crown in over four decades. Cahill was a model of consistency and frequently led Rockport in scoring. A long hitter, Cahill’s game is perfectly suited for the lengthy Rockport Golf Club. He is also slick near the greens.
Will Cahill
Rockport golf
The junior was another consistent presence on the CAL Baker champion Vikings that could lead the team in scoring on any given day. A CAL All-Star, Cahill frequently scored in the 20’s, especially on his home course, giving his team some serious star power at the top of the lineup.
Andrew Coelho
Gloucester soccer
An incredibly dangerous offensive player, Coelho could score from anywhere and he showed it on a nightly basis with a team best 14 goals in the 10 game season. The junior is most dangerous on the wing, where he can fly by defenders with the ball and let of quality shots from any angle. He can also play in the middle at striker when needed and he can score regularly from there as well.
Naderson Curtis
Manchester Essex soccer
The leading scorer in the CAL Baker Division, Curtis was an unstoppable force up top this fall. The CAL Baker Player of the Year was the total package at the striker position as he has the speed to run past the defense, the strength to run through them and the finesse to score and set up goals in many different ways.
Austin Matus
Rockport soccer
The anchor of the top defense in the Cape Ann League, Matus was a first team All Cape Ann League selection for a team that allowed just a half goal per game. A five-year varsity starter, Matus is a stabilizing force at the sweeper position as he is always in control of Rockport’s back line thanks to his athleticism and situational awareness.
Robert Mugabe
Gloucester soccer
Gloucester was one of the most dynamic offensive teams in the Northeastern Conference this fall and the senior striker was a big reason why. Mugabe is very crafty with the ball in his hands as he can dribble past opposing defenders and dish off to the open player. He also has the finishing ability in close.
Sean O’Neill
Manchester Essex golf
The Hornets were a game out of a CAL Baker title and O’Neill’s consistency at the top of the lineup set the tone for the rest of the roster. An incredibly consistent golfer, O’Neill is a threat to put up 20 or more Stabelford points at any course, and there are some very difficult courses in the CAL.
Dylan Orlando
Gloucester golf
Gloucester’s senior captain led the team in wins this season at the No. 3 spot in the lineup, coming away victorious in six of his seven individual matches on the season. Orlando’s all around, steady game was perfect for the twists and turns at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Jack Patten
Gloucester soccer
The junior was a rock in the middle of the Gloucester defense this season. His quick feet and positioning made him incredibly tough to get past inside or outside of the box. Patten also has uncanny instincts in knowing when to play it aggressive or when it’s best to back off.
Frew Rowen
Rockport soccer
The senior wing midfielder caused all sorts of trouble for opposing defenses this fall en route to a spot on the CAL All-Star team. Rowen has blazing speed up and down the field and he was great at gathering through balls. Once he got the ball, he was a strong shooter and possessed one of the best crosses on the team.
Camden Wheeler
Rockport soccer
One of if not the best goal keepers in the Cape Ann League this fall, Wheeler was a standout in every facet of the position. The first team All CAL selection had six shutouts while showing off the athleticism to make highlight reel saves and the awareness to have complete control of the area in front of him.