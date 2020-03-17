Fall Sports Male All-Stars

Winter Sports MVP: Connor Vittands, Gloucester hockey: The senior was a stone wall in net for the Fishermen this season and earned Northeastern Conference MVP honors for his efforts.
Vittands' combination of positional awareness and athleticism made him the toughest goalie to beat in the NEC and one of the best in all of Division 2. He finished up the season, in which he started every game, with a record of 13-6-3 with a 2.32 goals against average. He was at his best in the State Tournament where he made 95 saves in two games.
John Andrew, Rockport hockey: Rockport hockey had a resurgence this season and Andrew was one of the team's most important contributors. The senior forward was second on the Vikings with nine goals this season and earned a spot on the Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star team. In addition to a strong shot, Andrew was a complete forward that contributed in all three zones.
Jack Costanzo, Gloucester hockey: One of the most dynamic players in the are regardless of sport, Costanzo put up gaudy numbers in his sophomore season with 41 points on a team-high 21 goals and 20 assists, giving him 91 career points in just 43 games played. The first team All Northeastern Conference selection had six points in two state tournament games as his shot, creativity and skating ability are incredibly tough to contain.
Kai DeGuzman, Gloucester track: The junior is a point scoring machine in both track and field events as he competes multiple times each meet. DeGuzman was second in the NEC in the 300m and third in the long jump and he is also a standout hurdler. He led Gloucester at the Division 4 State Meet with a top-10 finish in the 300m and he set a program record in the pentathlon early in the season.
Josh Dobson, Manchester Essex swimming: The senior was tops in the Cape Ann League in multiple events and a Division 2 State Meet qualifier. Dobson earned first team All Cape Ann League status in the 200 freestyle and two relays, while earning a league All-Star nod in the 500 freestyle.
Liam Donahue, Gloucester wrestling: The senior polished off the best career in GHS wrestling with the best season in program history this winter. Donahue, who earned 50 wins on the mat this winter at 145 pounds, started off the season by becoming the first wrestler in program history to reach 100 wins. He followed it up with a win in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and the Division 3 State Tournament to become the first state and sectional champ in program history.
E.J. Field, Gloucester hockey: The senior finished off his storied high school career as the sixth leading scorer in program history with 131 career points. Field, a three time Northeastern Conference All-Star, led the Fishermen with 43 points this season on 18 goals and a team-high 25 assists as his shot and play making abilities could not be slowed down. He was an unstoppable force against top competition with eight points in two state tournament games.
Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex basketball: The senior guard made it back-to-back seasons with Cape Ann League Player of the Year awards, winning on the hardwood in the winter and the soccer field in the spring. Furse was a dynamic scorer who can shoot and get to the basket, leading the North Shore with just under 24 points per game. Furse also became the sixth Manchester Essex basketball player to reach 1,000 career points this winter, finishing with 1,025 in his career.
Sam Groleau, Gloucester swimming: The junior continues to establish himself as one of the Northeastern Conference's best swimmers, earning All Conference status for the second season in a row. Groleau was the NEC champ in the 100 breaststroke and he followed it up with an eighth place finish at the North Sectionals and a seventh place finish in the event in the Division 2 State Meet.
Andrew Guelli, Rockport hockey: The Vikings made it to the postseason for the first time since 2013 and Guelli's point per game offensive production was a big reason why. The senior led the Vikings with 21 points on the season on a team high 10 goals and a team high 11 assists. A crafty puck handler with a dangerous shot, Guelli earned a spot on the Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star team.
Gavyn Hillier, Rockport basketball: The lengthy, 6-foot-5 big man was a nightmare for opposing defenses this season en route to a first team All Cape Ann League selection. Hillier's length and quickness made him a dominant presence in the post to go along with a reliable jump shot to stretch the floor and keep teams honest. While fighting constant double teams, he averaged 20 points and over 10 rebounds a night.
Will Kenney, Manchester Essex track: The junior continues to be one of the state's best distance runners as he earned Cape Ann League Runner of the Year honors this winter. Kenney took home the league championship in the mile and followed it up with the Division 5 State championship in the event. He finished up the season with a fifth place finish at the All-State Meet and an eighth place finish at the New England meet.
Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester basketball: The senior finished off one of the best careers in Gloucester basketball history as the program's third all time leading scorer with 1,293 points. At 6-foot-5, Montagnino's height and strength are enough to dominate opponents, but he's also crafty in the post and can stretch the floor beyond the three-point line, which led to him averaging 22.9 points per game this winter and earning a spot in the NEC's All Conference team.
Zach Oliver, Gloucester basketball: Only a sophomore, Oliver stepped into the starting lineup for the first time and quickly established himself as the team's No. 2 scoring option. Oliver averaged over 12 points per game and led the Fishermen in three-pointers. The Northeastern Conference All-Star also turned himself into a very good defender both on the perimeter and on the block.
Mason Paccone, Manchester Essex basketball: With one of the smoothest jump shots in the area, Paccone led the Hornets and all of Cape Ann in three-pointers made while earning a spot on the CAL All-Star team. Averaging over 12 points per game, Paccone was especially efficient from the wings but could knock down shots from all over three point range. His length also made him a strong perimeter defender.
Quinten Ulrich, Gloucester wrestling: The junior was the Northeastern Conference's top 160 pound wrestler and an All Conference contributor. Ulrich finished fourth in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and the Division 3 State Tournament to earn a spot in the All-State Meet. He was second on the team with more than 30 wins this winter.
