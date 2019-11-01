The Gloucester field hockey team has gotten used to the situation it currently finds itself in. With a 3-0 win over No. 11 North Reading on Friday in the Division 2 North First Round, No. 6 Gloucester has advanced to the sectional quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row.The Fishermen improve to 12-3-2 with the win, their ninth in a row, and take on rival Danvers, the third seed in the section, on Sunday at Deering Stadium in the Division 2 North Quarters (5 p.m.).
"The girls knew what they needed to do and they brought it today," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "They're going to have to bring it again on Sunday. We know Danvers will be a big challenge."
North Reading (9-8-1) actually played pretty well on Friday afternoon at Newell Stadium as scoring chances and corner chances were relatively even through the first 50 minutes of play. The Fishermen, however, were firing on all cylinders.
The first round win was truly a total team effort as Gloucester played well at every level of the field.
Gloucester's three goals came from three different goal scorers in Maddie Machado, Jenna Smith and Cate Delaney. The midfield play, led by Kelsey Lowthers and Ella Marshall, stopped North Reading before it could even get started while transitioning Gloucester into its offense. The defense, led by Aria Caputo, Olivia Lattof and goalie Mia Wheeler (5 saves) was there to shut the door when North Reading did penetrate the circle.
"The girls are moving the ball and that's what it's all about for us," Riley Gove said. "They know what works for us, getting to the ball quick, hitting it hard and making good decisions. North Reading played well but we made a lot of plays."
Gloucester got on the board with 13:28 to go in the first half. Mia Salah gathered the ball at the top of the circle with a lot of traffic in front of her and wheeled a reverse stick pass to the left of the circle, where Maddie Machado blasted a one-time into the net for a 1-0 Gloucester lead, where it stood at halftime.
In the second half, North Reading started to pick up its play as he earned the first four corner chances of the second half and started to generate some offense. Gloucester, however, was right there to break up any threat. Wheeler made a few nice saves in goal, her best coming on a sprawling kick save with her left pad. Caputo also made a pair of big stops, knocking the ball out of the circle that was heading towards the goal line and clearing away a pass that could have led to a numbers advantage in the circle.
Shortly after two big defensive stops, Gloucester got an insurance goal. After a Hornets defender swept the ball off of the goal line on a hard hit shot from Salah, Cammi Cooper got the rebound and put a shot towards the goal that was tipped in by Jenna Smith to give Gloucester a 2-0 lead with 8:44 to go.
Just under four minutes later, the Fishermen put the game away as Delaney put home a pass from Salah to make it 3-0.
"They never panicked when North Reading started to find some things," Riley Gove said. "They were all there to back each other up and they all did their jobs. This was a team win and that's the way we've been doing it lately, everyone is showing up to play."
The Fishermen now turn their attention to Danvers, the Northeastern Conference champs and No. 3 seed in the section.
Sunday's meeting will be the third meeting between the two rivals and the Falcons were victorious in the first two, coming away with a 3-0 win in the second game of the season and a 1-0 win last month, which was Gloucester's last defeat.
"It was a clear improvement from the first game to the second game with them," Riley Gove said. "This is the tournament, anything can happen. We know they're very good but we know that we're a very different team than we were the last two times we played them. It's going to be exciting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.