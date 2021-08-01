The 2021 Mass. Little League State Finals Tournament closed out in style on Sunday afternoon at Boudreau Field.
A sharp line drive snared by Peabody West shortstop Jimmy DeCarlo clinched a 6-5 victory over Pittsfield American and the state title for the North Shore representative, its first since making the Little League World Series in 2009. It was an upset win for Peabody West, which went 1-2 in round robin play and advanced to play Pittsfield American, unbeaten in the entire Williamsport Tournament heading into Sunday's final, on a tie breaker.
The final out capped off a highly successful tournament for host Gloucester and was just one of many memorable moments of the weekend.
"It was everything we hoped it would be," Gloucester Little League President Jamie Marshall said. "The quality of baseball was amazing and the sportsmanship from all of the teams was on another level. That's what these tournaments are all about."
Prior to Sunday's nail-biting state final, Gloucester Little League honored a pair of locals.
The day's festivities opened with a tribute and rededication of the Boudreau Field concession stand to Peter Osier, a Gloucester resident who passed away at Little League playing age in the 80's. A new plaque was placed in the press box to honor the former Little Leaguer, who played for the Braves in the Gloucester League.
"This was a long time coming," Marshall said. "It was fantastic to honor him and the family that helped build the concession stand."
Longtime Gloucester Little League coach Lisa Olson threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Olson coached the Pirates in Gloucester Little League for 43 seasons and is one of the most recognizable faces when it comes to baseball in the city as she won a Gloucester Little League championship in five straight decades from the 1970's-2010's.
Olson was accompanied by her long time assistant coach Billy Tebo, who was at her side for the last 25 years.
"I can't think of anyone else I would rather see throw out the first pitch in the state finals the first time Gloucester is hosting it," Marshall said. "She was so dedicated to the league for such a long time."
Gloucester hosted the State Finals Tournament for the first time and prior to this summer it had not hosted a Williamsport Tournament game past the district rounds.
Gloucester Little League had only three months to prepare for an event that usually takes one year to plan and, thanks to the work of the Gloucester Little League board and dozens of volunteers, the event went off smoothly.
It all began on Thursday afternoon and evening with an extra innings affair between Needham National and Middleboro followed by the opening ceremonies. All four teams were competitive, but Pittsfield American ruled pool play with a 3-0 record, including a 4-0 win over Peabody West on opening night.
Peabody West, however, advanced to the finals with an 8-0 win over Needham National on Saturday. With three teams at 1-2, West advanced because it had allowed the fewest runs. The team then went on to shock Pittsfield American for the state crown.
"I hope the younger Little Leaguers around here were watching because they got to see some quality ball," Marshall said. "It was a great weekend because our volunteers really made it happen. We got a lot of compliments on the quality of the game and practice fields. The (Gloucester Little League) Board and the volunteers deserve all the credit."