IPSWICH — There were all sorts of pandemic-mandated changes Friday afternoon for the Cape Ann League field hockey opener between Manchester Essex and host Ipswich ... including the final score.
Senior captain Rowan Galanis knocked home the game-winner late in the third quarter as the Tigers upset the visiting Hornets, 2-1, at Jack Welch Field.
It was the first time that Manchester Essex had lost to a CAL Baker team in 2,209 days, dating back to a 3-0 setback vs. Ipswich on Sept. 15, 2014.
There were plenty of changes with COVID-19 protocols in place, starting with the most obvious: masks on all the players and coaches at all times, and the play 7-on-7 as opposed to 11 on each side. This resulted in two attackers, two midfielders, two defenders and a goalie at any one time, and more space allowed for more stickhandling and generating scoring chances.
In addition, there were no corners; fouls near either team's cage resulted in free hits from 25 yards out. On such occasions, all players had to be at least five yards away from the player taking the free hit. Both teams, with shortened rosters, substituted freely to keep their players fresh. And goal celebrations obviously didn't involve hugs or high-fives, but rather stick taps.
Galanis' game-winner came with 1:52 to go in the third quarter. Maneuvering her way out in front of the Manchester Essex goal, the senior captain reversed course when she readied herself to shoot, switching to her backhand and knocking it home.
Ipswich goalie Morgan Bodwell (8 saves) was at her busiest in the final quarter, making three of her eight stops over the final 15 minutes. The last of those was a dangerous bid at the left post by Manchester Essex's Anna Coyne with just 43 seconds remaining, which Bodwell kicked away to safety.
The visitors got the scoring started at 6:06 of the first quarter when Manchester Essex put pressure on the Tigers offensively and crowded the area in front of Bodwell before senior Lily Athanas knocked it home.