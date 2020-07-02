The greasy pole has long been Gloucester's most unique and beloved sporting event dating all the way back to the 1930's.
Through the years, the competition gained popularity and a third day of competition was added in 1999, leading to three winners each year with a Friday, Saturday and Sunday competition.
Through it all, over 100 walkers have snatched the flag at the end of the 40-foot greased telephone pole that sits on a platform off of Pavilion Beach. But only the best of the best have been able to take it down multiple times.
Here's a look at the top 10 walkers of all time, starting with the top spot.
1. Peter "Black" Frontiero (1984, 1987-1993, 2004 Sunday champ): He may not have the most overall championships, but he has the most flags in the Sunday competition, the toughest field to win featuring all past champions, and he has the most wins in a row with seven, a record that nobody has come close to beating in the 27 years since it was set.
Frontiero started his run in 1984 as a 14-year-old, beating out a group of veterans for his first flag. In 1987, he started the most legendary streak in the history of the sport with his first of seven in a row, a streak that lasted until 1993. He reclaimed glory again 11 years later with his last win in 2004. Peter "Black" is a walker that could get it done in every way. If the competition called for a fast walk, he could do it, if he had to slow it down, he could get to the end that way too.
The volume of Sunday wins and his streak make him the best walker of all time.
2. Salvi Benson ( 1967-69, 1971 Saturday, 1968-69, 1971-74, 1979 Sunday champ): The all time champ, Benson took down a record 11 flags in the late 1960's to the late 1970's. In a span from the late 1960's to early 1970's he was the man to beat up on the platform as he won 10 times from 1967-74.
Back in Benson's day, a walker could compete in both the Saturday and Sunday competitions, and he spread his success around with four Saturday wins and seven Sunday flags. He won four times in a row on Sunday from 1971-74 and won three Saturday flags in a row from 1967-69, taking down both flags in the same year on two occasions.
A fearless walker who was a lock to take it down if he got close, Benson is still heavily involved in the sport to this day and still helps grease up the pole every year for competition.
3. Jake Wood (1999 Friday, 1999 Saturday; 1999, 2002-03, 2005-06 Sunday champ): The first of the modern era walkers, Wood got his first win in the inaugural Friday competition in 1999 and followed it up with wins on Saturday and Sunday in that year as well.
A tall walker with notoriously big feet, Wood takes the slow and steady approach on the pole, and it worked to perfection in his day as he could trudge through a thin or thick layer of grease to get to the end.
Wood won back-to-back Sunday flags twice, taking it down in 02 and 03 and again in 05 and 06. He was a second round threat every time he stepped on the platform and his seven flags are good for third all time behind only Benson and Frontiero.
4. Stew McGillivray (2004 Friday, 2004 Saturday; 2008-10, 2012 Sunday champ): Another one of the walkers that originated on the Friday greasy pole and quickly worked his way onto the Sunday flag.
McGillivray, who is tied for fourth all time with six overall flags, won the Friday and Saturday competitions in 2004 to earn his spot among the champs. He then put together a great streak of his own with three straight Sunday flags from 2008-2010. That is the longest streak since Frontiero's seven in a row. His last flag came on Sunday in 2012.
McGillivray has impeccable balance and also a great ability to finish around the flag. He turned in one of the best grabs the sport has seen with a dive in 2010.
5. Anthony "Matza" Giambanco (1975 Saturday; 1975, 1977-78, 1980 Sunday champ): In the mid to late 70's, "Matza" was the man to beat up on the platform as he won five times from 1975-80.
Also known as "The Sheriff", Giambanco went back-to-back in 1975 with wins on Saturday and Sunday. He then took down two straight Sunday flags in 1977 and 1978 before his last championship in 1980. Giambanco is known for one of the most iconic walks in the sport's history where he flawlessly walked up to the flag and stood there at the end of the pole with the flag in his hand as he gazed at the crowd on Pavilion Beach.
One of the most colorful characters to step on the greasy pole, "Matza" was one of the most well respected walkers and revered by his peers on the platform.
6. Phil Curcuru (1960, 1962, 1964 Saturday; 1959, 1962, 1964 Sunday champ): One of the old school walkers, Curcuru was one of the first all time greats of the sport and the first walker to snatch six flags. Doing most of his damage in the 60's, Curcuru took down the Saturday and Sunday flag in the same year twice in 1962 and 1964. He was the sport's all time leader until Benson surpassed him.
7. Tom "Wolfman" Cavanaugh (1966, 1972-74 Saturday; 1966 Sunday champ): One of the greatest walkers with one of the greatest nicknames, "Wolfman" and Benson went back and forth in the late 60's and early 70's, taking down several flags in the process.
Cavanaugh finished up his greasy pole walking career with five flags. He burst onto the scene in 1966 with wins on Friday and Saturday and then took down three straight Sunday flags from 1972-74.
8. Jerome Loiacano (1938-39, 1947 Saturday; 1950 Sunday champ): One of the first all time greats, Loiacano took down four flags and that number could have been much larger as there was no competition from 1940-45 due to World War II, which was right when Loiacano could have done most of his damage. He won Saturday flags in 1938 and 39, and then after the war he went on to win two more to become the first walker to reach four championships.
9. Dom Verga (1981-82, 1985 Sunday champ): A Sunday staple, Verga did all of his damage against top notch competition with all three of his wins coming among the champs on Sunday.
He was one of the best walkers of the 1980's as he took down two Sunday flags in a row in 1981 and 1982 while gathering his last flag in 1985 before Frontiero took over.
10. Derek Hopkins (2019 Friday, Saturday, Sunday champ): Sure, he only has one year of experience, but that one year of experience is better than the vast majority of walkers put together in a lifetime.
When it comes to the greasy pole, you have Frontiero's seven Sunday's in a row, Benson's 11 total wins, and then Hopkins' triple crown last summer, where he won all three flags in the second round becoming the first walker since Wood to go three-for-three in the same year. If this list was compiled five years in the future, Hopkins could find himself more than a few spots higher. He's the man to beat for the foreseeable future.
Honorable Mention: Oritano Vincenzo (1931-32 Saturday, 1932 Sunday champ); Joe "Black" Frontiero (1958 Saturday, 1947, 1963 Sunday champ); Tommy Misuraca (1953 Saturday, 1953-54 Sunday champ); Gaetano Carini (1970, 1976 Saturday; 1970 Sunday champ); Kyle Barry (2013 Friday, 2014 Saturday, 2016 Sunday champ); Randy Sweet (2017 Friday, 2017 Saturday, 2018 Sunday champ).