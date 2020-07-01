The Women's Seine Boat Division is approaching its silver anniversary as 2021 will mark 25 years since the first women's division race in 1996, and the 25th overall race thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the 2020 races to be cancelled.
In the last two-and-a-half decades, the division has seen more than its fair share of dominant crews. In fact, the top five crews have combined to win 21 of the 24 contested championships.
Since 1996, the record win streak for a women's crew is five in a row while the most wins for a single crew is seven.
Here's a look at the top five women's crews of all time, starting at the top.
1. Affirmative Action (1996-2000 champs): The pioneers of the sport get the top spot because they not only paved the way for what the division has turned into present day, which is a division that is ripe with competitiveness, and they were flat out dominant.
Affirmative's Action actually competed against the men in their first year competing in 1995. The following year, the women's division was formed, and the crew that got it all started hoisted the American Flag, which is awarded to the championship crew, at the end of the one mile row.
Affirmative Action, which was captained by Joanne Frontiero and Doreen Scola along with coxswain Sam Scola, repeated as champions in 1997, then won again in 98, 99 and 2000, never losing a race in the division they created.
No other seine boat crew, men or women, has won five years in a row the way Affirmative Action did. That record does not look like it's going anywhere in the near future too.
2. Oar'Dacious (2006-07, 2009-12, 2014): Oar'Dacious has the lengthiest resume of any seine boat crew with seven overall championships in a nine year span from 2006-14. Led by Frontiero at coxswain, Oar'Dacious won six in seven years and was a near unstoppable force from 2006-2012.
The seven time champs didn't just win races, they dominated the competition and had multiple championship rows where they could cruise into Pavilion Beach with a lead of five boat lengths or even more.
Oar'Dacious made a name for itself with back-to-back wins in 06 and 07 but climbed the ranks as one of the all time greats with its four wins in a row from 2009-2012. When Oar'Dacious was on their game, they wiped out the competition.
3. Rowgue (2013, 2015, 2017-18): The latest crew to earn its way into the top tier of women's crews is Rowgue, a crew that could very well add to its total in the coming years.
Rowgue, led by coxswain Gina Lampassi, burst onto the scene in 2013, coming out of nowhere as the newcomer in the division and knocking off Oar'Dacious in their bid for five in a row. The win was no fluke either as they won in comfortable fashion against a crew that looked unbeatable in the previous few years.
They won again in 2015 with the name the Breakfast Club, then brought the Rowgue name back for the next four years. After another dominant win in 2017, Rowgue really established itself as one of the greats with another impressive win in 2018, defending its championship for the first time.
The next time Rowgue enters the field, it will be the challenger, and they have never lost when entering as the challenger. In fact, they have never really been challenged when they have a tune-up race before championship Friday.
4. Sister Act (2001, 2004-05): When Affirmative Action bowed out of the competition, Sister Act was there to collect the torch as the next dominant crew in the division.
The three-time champs became the first crew not named Affirmative Action to win with a victory in 2001. In 2004, the team rebranded itself as Sister Act II, and went on to win back-to-back championships. With three titles in a five year span, Sister Act cracks the top four.
5. Backlash (2016, 2019): Backlash is a crew that earned its wins by paying its dues. Led by coxswain Julie Geary, Backlash started off as a crew rowing in juniors and stuck together, with some tweaks here and there, to turn into a constant contender.
Backlash is always in the mix on championship Friday, and their two championships in 2016 and 2019 were both won in impressive fashion against a tough field of competition. Backlash will be the defending champs in 2021 and can never be counted out of any race.