READING-- In Saturday's Division 2 North Field Hockey Final, Gloucester controlled much of the action against Lynnfield.
The fifth-seeded Pioneers, however, dominated in one important phase of the game, corner chances. Lynnfield scored three times on five chances on Saturday at Reading High School, and the result was a 3-2 win over No. 6 Gloucester.
With the loss, the Fishermen finish up the season at 14-4-3 after making their deepest tournament run since 2001. Lynnfield, on the other hand, moves to 16-4 and picked up the program's first sectional championship since 2000.
"They were great on the corner chances
