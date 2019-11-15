Final Countdown

The Manchester Essex football team has ventured where no Manchester Essex team has gone before in the current MIAA playoff format; the sectional finals.
On Friday night, the top-seeded Hornets (7-1) will be hosting No. 2 Greater Lawrence (6-3) at Hyland Field (7 p.m.) in the Division 7 North Finals. Both teams will be searching for their first sectional title in the current format, which debuted in 2013. Friday night’s winner will advance to the Division 7 State Semifinals next weekend against the winner of the South Sectional Final between Nantucket and Abington, who also play on Friday. The winner of the state semifinal advances to the Super Bowl.
Here’s a look at how the team’s stack up on both sides of the ball.
When Manchester Essex has the ball
When the Hornets are on offense they attack the defense in a unique, wing-t formation that is run out of the shotgun. While the Hornets are run first, they are a multi-faceted offense that has been successful in the passing game as well.
Greater Lawrence will have to deal with three running backs. Gavin Glass is Manchester Essex’s leading rusher, who is called upon to grind out tough yards. He is complemented by wings Lars Arntsen and A.J. Pallazola, who do the bulk of their damage on the edge after Glass has hit them his a dose of inside runs.
Quarterback Will Levendusky eclipsed 1,000 yards passing for the season in last week’s win over Latin Academy. Half of those yards have gone to receiver Tristan Nowak, who has also hauled in seven touchdowns through the air.
Greater Lawrence primarily runs a 4-3 defense with its two biggest players at defensive tackle. The Reggies have also shown eight man fronts this season.
The Reggies defense has been a little up and down this season as it allowed over 30 points twice this season but it has also allowed less than 10 points four times.
The Hornets will have to be balanced against a Greater Lawrence defense that has gone up against a wide variety of offenses this season.
When Greater Lawrence has the ball
When the Reggies are on offense, the Hornets will have to contain a legitimate star player.
Quarterback Shamil Diaz has put up big numbers this season as he leads Greater Lawrence in both rushing and passing. Diaz does the bulk of his damage on the ground as he has run for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year while averaging nearly nine yards per carry.
Greater Lawrence is a run heavy team and likes to take over games with its rushing attack. The Reggies, however, are also capable through the air as Diaz has thrown for seven touchdowns and just under 600 yards.
Manchester Essex will be looking to exploit its size advantage up front against a strong rushing attack.
The Hornets defense has been outstanding through eight games this season, allowing just over seven points per game including seven points in its two tournament wins combined. The Reggies will give the Manchester Essex defense its biggest test of the season as it has yet to face a player as dynamic as Diaz this year.
If Manchester Essex wins the battle in the trenches, it will be well on its way to a big game on defense.
Intangibles
Manchester Essex looks to have the edge in the kicking game as Luke Gjerde has been as reliable as they come. He is perfect on his kicks in the postseason and even knocked down a field goal against Georgetown.
Greater Lawrence looks to be the more battle tested team as a difficult regular season schedule has paid off with postseason success. The Reggies also got a tough postseason draw as they had to get through two-time defending sectional champ St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals.
The Reggies look to have the most talented player on the field in Diaz, but the Hornets appear to be more multi-dimensional with multiple backs and receiving threats playing key roles every week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.