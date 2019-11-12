WINTHROP — Watching the Manchester Essex boys soccer team move the ball up and down the field is like poetry in motion.
They’re patient, they’re composed, they’re skilled, and they work together as a unit, making it very difficult for opposing teams to key in on any one single player without being burned by another.
That style and approach to the game was on full display Monday afternoon in Winthrop, as the Hornets pumped in a pair of first half goals to down Essex Tech, 2-0, and advance to their third Division 4 North championship in the last four years.
“This is my first year actually getting (to the sectional title) and I think the whole team is really excited,” said sophomore striker Naderson Curtis, who was the beneficiary of his team’s first goal.
“We’re going to work extremely hard this week and we’ll be ready to go.”
Locked in a scoreless tie in the 30th minute of action, Curtis found himself with some room in the box and defenders closing in. Without being able to get a clean boot at goal, the spry second year player intelligently used his heel to sweep one towards the goal. The shot didn’t have enough oomph to get past the Hawks’ keeper, but it timely ricocheted off a defender and into the net to break things open.
Then, in first half stoppage time, Hornets’ senior midfielder Kellen Furse was awarded a penalty kick after being slide tackled in the box, and he calmly buried the shot to the right side of goal to put his squad up 2-0.
“I thought Kellen was phenomenal today, he just owned the midfield; he’s just so tough,” said Bilsbury. “Any kind of long set pieces including the long throw ins he’s just really solid clearing the headers away and he was dispossessing people really well today but wasn’t reckless with it.”
While the Hornets’ controlled possession early and often, Essex Tech wasn’t without its chances. The Hawks’ managed two corner kicks and five shots on goal over the first 40 minutes, including one from senior Luis Pelaez that was turned away on a diving stop and another from classmate Sam Jenkins that sailed wide.
In the second half, Salo Bila took a through ball upfield and had what looked like a 1-on-1 chance with Hornets’ keeper Finn Carlson, but he was caught from behind at the last second and unable to get a shot off. Jenkins had another close call with about 15 minutes to play that resulted in a corner kick.
Defensively, Essex Tech applied consistent pressure and was able to get a number of clutch clears. But the Hornets’ composure and skill ultimately proved too much in an 80-minute contest. In addition to Furse and Curits, Bilsbury singled out strikers Eli Cox and Finn Kiernan, midfielder Tommy Bowen and defender Kai Carroll. The Hornets’ had a number of chances of their own to increase the advantage, but settled for the steady shutout win.
Overall, Manchester managed 10 shots (four of those being on target) to go with six corner kicks. They visibly won the possession battle as well. Next up, the Hornets will take on Burke Academy (Sunday at 11 a.m. at Manning Field in Lynn) for a chance to be crowned Division 4 North champs.
“I never take for granted playing with these guys, it’s just my favorite thing in the world,” said Furse. “We’re just so enthusiastic to keep this going. It’s just going to take us not being nervous and being confident. I believe that we are the better team (than Burke) but that completely goes away if you play intimidated. We have to play our game of possession, not be scared and the rest will take care of itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.