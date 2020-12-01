Practices won't start until 11 days before Christmas, and no one will be playing any official games until the calendar (thankfully!) turns to 2021.
But the biggest story of what North Shore boys hockey fans hope will be a successful and safe yet abbreviated 2020-21 campaign during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is the number of local schools scrambling to find rinks to practice and play in.
Bourque Arena in Beverly, home to the Beverly High boys, Beverly High girls and Danvers High boys teams, is closed for the season as Endicott College chose not to open it up to those outside the school. The same holds true at Salem State's Rockett Arena, where the Marblehead boys, Marblehead girls and Swampscott boys teams all play.
Also, the Johnson Rink in South Hamilton, housed on the Pingree School campus, has not put down ice yet, with the Highlanders' boys and girls seasons up in the air. Hamilton-Wenham's boys team also uses that sheet for games and practices.
This has forced some outside the box thinking from area coaches and athletic directors — along with some luck in finding ice surfaces with available times that suit a particular school's needs. The state's 9:30 p.m. curfew makes scheduling late night games and practices a futile exercise to boot.
So where does that leave the local high school boys hockey community?
Well, it means Beverly and Danvers will play a pair of games against each other this season — at Larsen Rink in Winthrop, where ice was available. It means Hamilton-Wenham will play its 'home' games at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton, where regular tenants St. John's Prep and Essex Tech will continue to have games. It means Swampscott will play some 'home' tilts at the icebox known as Kasabuski Arena in Saugus.
The prevailing thought among most coaches when contacted Monday was that being adaptable is key, and that some games, no matter where they're played, are better than none at all.
The Northeastern Conference is in the process of finalizing a 14-game regular season schedule. Under this scenario, each of the six teams in the NEC North (Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Marblehead, Winthrop and league newcomer Masconomet) will face each other twice while taking on the members of the NEC South (Peabody, Swampscott and Saugus, with the Lynn Jets opting out of playing the North squads) once. Peabody, Swampscott and Saugus will play each other three times, Lynn twice and each of the NEC North clubs once.
There are no plans for the NEC to hold any type of playoffs following the regular season — slated to wrap up on Saturday, Feb. 20 — at this point.
Marblehead hopes to have its schedule complete this week, while Swampscott will practice at both Kasabuski and Lynn's Connery Rink.
Peabody High shouldn't be affected by any rink issues, as its McVann-O'Keefe Rink next to the high school is open and ready for business. That also means Bishop Fenwick will be good to go there; the Crusaders will play the other five teams in the Catholic Central League twice (Arlington Catholic, Archbishop Williams, Austin Prep, league newcomer Bishop Feehan and St. Mary's of Lynn twice); there's a chance they could also have a nonleague game or two with Essex Tech.
Speaking of Essex Tech, the Hawks are hoping to have some semblance of a schedule finalized this week. Fellow Commonwealth Conference clubs like Minuteman, Northeast Regional and Nashoba Tech are deciding on whether or not to play this winter, and finding any local schools that are allowed to play nonleaguers is also an ongoing process.
Hamilton-Wenham will play all of the other Cape Ann League schools that offer hockey in a 10-game schedule, plus two rounds of playoffs scheduled for Feb. 10 and 13. That means the Generals will face off against traditionally strong league programs such as Newburyport, Triton, North Reading and Lynnfield once each, and also take on rivals Rockport, Amesbury and Pentucket twice each.
It's believed that St. John's Prep, a member of the now-6-team Catholic Conference (including newcomer St. John's of Shrewsbury), will face each of its league rivals twice before its own playoffs begin.
As you'd imagine, there are a multitude of new rules and changes this season concerning ice hockey. There will be no state playoffs held, for starters. Social distancing will be paramount both on the bench (limited to 20 players or fewer, three coaches and an athletic trainer), with six feet of space between everyone. If this means using space or areas outside of the traditional benches, so be it. Scrums along the walls may consist of only one offense player matched up against one defender.
Rinks will not have locker rooms open, meaning players must either come to the rink dressed in their gear or change outside. There will be no postgame handshakes, six feet of distances when captains take pregame to officials, social distancing during warmups, faceoffs being held six feet apart from the players taking the draw, one player in the penalty box at a time (anyone else would be sent to a designated area to wait out their infraction).
In other words, it's a lot. But to safely pull off any semblance of a season this winter, these protocols must be adhered to.