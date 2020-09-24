It was a different feel, but Gloucester high school athletes finally got the chance to have team sanctioned workouts with the first day of fall sports practices on Wednesday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, players from the soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf teams had to go through strict social distancing and safety measures at the first day of practices. It was the first day of actual practices at Gloucester High School since the winter 2020 season ended in late February.
All athletes had to go through a temperature screening and fill out a checklist before being cleared for practice. Players will also have to go through changes on the field, especially in soccer and field hockey, where safety measures will make the sports look drastically different.
The regular season is expected to start in early October and end in November. Regular season schedules are still being finalized.