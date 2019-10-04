LYNN-- For the second week in a row, the Gloucester football team was right in it and playing competitively as halftime approached.
The Fishermen trailed Lynn English by only a touchdown with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter with their offense out on the field.
But a fumble led to more Lynn English points and another late touchdown gave the host Bulldogs a commanding three touchdown lead at the break.
That momentum carried into the second half as Lynn English cruised to a 42-0 win at Manning Field.
With the loss, Gloucester falls to 0-4 on the season while Lynn English improves to 3-1.
The Fishermen threatened on their second drive of the game, driving to the Bulldogs 22.
But that was as close as they would get all night as penalties pushed them way back and the English defense dominated the rest of the way.
Gloucester amassed only 86 yards of total offense and really struggled to get the run game going with 37 yards.
The teams were scoreless after one thanks to Gloucester’s Jacob Enos jumping on a fumble to thwart a Bulldogs drive in Fishermen territory.
Lynn English, however, got on the board early in the second when quarterback Mathias Fowler ran it in from 13 yards out to cap a 5-play, 81 yard drive.
Gloucester continued to hang tough until Lynn English got the ball back with three minutes to play.
After a long reception from Tahj Purter, Sam Ofurie ran it in from 20-yards out to make it 14-0.
The Fishermen responded with a fumble on the third play of the ensuing drive and the Bulldogs took advantage as Fowler ran it in from three-yards away for a 21-0 lead at the break.
Fowler and Purter hooked up early in the third for a 59-yard touchdown reception and then Fowler moved to wide receiver and caught a pass from Jessie Maggs to give Lynn English a 35-0 lead after three. Fowler finished the night with 96 yards passing, 73 rushing and 55 receiving.
Traiquan Menter added a fourth quarter score to make it 42-0.
The Fishermen are back at home next week after four straight road games to open the season at Beverly visits Newell Stadium (7 p.m.).
