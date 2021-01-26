The Gloucester boys basketball team was looking to right the ship on Tuesday night against Saugus.
The Fishermen came into the game in a bit of a funk, riding a two-game losing streak and struggling a bit offensively in both games. In Tuesday's game, however, Gloucester did what it set out to do in an all around solid effort and a 56-45 win at the Smith Field House.
"The big thing tonight was coming out with energy and playing physical right from the start," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, whose team moves to 3-3 with the win. "We definitely needed it coming off of a rough couple of games. I think we had a sour taste in our mouth, especially after Friday's loss to Beverly so it was good to come out with a good win."
It was nip and tuck early with the teams trading off the lead four times in the first frame, which Gloucester came out of with a 13-12 lead.
The Fishermen took control for good with a 16-8 second quarter edge to take a 29-20 lead into the break. Saugus cut the lead to six on two occasions in a third quarter that saw both teams struggle from the field, but Gloucester was able to hold onto the lead, which grew to as much as 16 points (56-40) late in the fourth quarter.
"Getting offense off of our defense was a huge emphasis for us this week," Philpott said. "If we can get teams in front of us like we did tonight, we can be that kind of team. We have the size with two athletic bigs to do it."
Gavyn Hillier led the way for Gloucester with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Byron Thomas knocked down three three-pointers en route to a 13- point night while Nate Montagnino had nine off the bench.
"I thought Nate really came in and gave us a big spark scoring some points and doing the little things," Philpott said. "And Byron really got his shot going tonight which is big for us."
Tuesday's matchup also saw a familiar face back in town in former GHS head coach and current Saugus interim head coach Bill Cahill.
Cahill was an assistant under head coach Mark Bertrand for the last two seasons but stepped into the interim head coaching role after Bertrand died unexpectedly last month, a mere days before the season was scheduled to start.
"It's been a tough situation for the kids but we're playing hard and trying to get through it," Cahill said. "The effort was there tonight, we just couldn't find a rhythm shooting."
The coaching matchup pitted a former student against his former teacher as Philpott played for Cahill in his high school career at Gloucester, where he racked up 1,300 points.
"Billy is a big reason why I'm even here coaching right now," Philpott said. "So it was definitely an interesting experience tonight. You could still hear his voice over everyone else's, he hasn't changed a bit."
Gloucester 56, Saugus 45
at Benjamin A. Smith Field House, Gloucester
Saugus 12 8 7 18| 45
Gloucester 13 16 9 18| 56
S: Myles Manalaysay 6-6-20, Tyrone Manderson 3-7-13, Mason Nickolas 3-0-8, Ryan Mabee 1-0-2, Kyle McLaughlin 1-0-2.
G: Gavyn Hillier 7-4-21, Byron Thomas 5-0-13, Nate Montagnino 4-1-9, Jack Patten 3-0-6, Zach Oliver 2-0-5, P.J. Zappa 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: S, Manalaysay 2, Nickolas 2; G, Hillier 3, Thomas 3, Oliver.
Halftime: 29-20 Gloucester.
