Beverly is not the only thing the Gloucester football team is going to be dealing with in its home opener on Friday night at Newell Stadium.
The Panthers (2-2) figure to be a challenge on their own for the 0-4 Fishermen, but the weather also looks like it will be a factor on Friday night as the forecast calls for high winds and rain.
"The weather could be nasty and that limits what both teams can do a little bit," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "We're expecting a dog fight on both sides of the ball and that's what we're preparing for."
The Fishermen are hoping that Friday night's weather will be the great equalizer as they enter the game as the underdog.
The teams have two common opponents in Marblehead and Lynn English. Beverly went 1-1 against those teams with a 21-7 win over Lynn English and a 21-13 loss to Marblehead last week. Gloucester, on the other hand, lost to both of those teams, 42-0 to Lynn English last week and 49-0 to Marblehead.
"Beverly is a good team, big and physical," O'Connor said. "We are playing a lot of very good teams this year and there's a possibility that all seven of them will be in the playoffs. We have already played four of them and Beverly is a lot like those teams, well coached, physical and smart.
Like I've said the first four weeks it comes down to execution for us. We need to start executing plays more consistently."
With rain and wind expected, the run game will have to be on point for both teams.
"We're expecting a heavy dose of run on the defensive side," O'Connor said. "But we know they can throw too. On offense we have to do something to get the run game going and we're looking for ways to get that done. I think it could turn into a ball control game."
After a month on the road against four opponents (Revere, Marblehead, Peabody, Lynn English) with a combined record of 13-3, the Fishermen finally get to play under the lights next to the Blynman Canal at Newell Stadium. This is the latest in the season Gloucester has ever played its home opener.
"It's nice to finally be back at home," said O'Connor, who will be coaching his first game at Newell Stadium as head coach. "But it doesn't get any easier. Beverly is a good team and we will have to be sharp."
