Six drives, six touchdowns, 354 yards of offense, six yards allowed. That was the first half stat line for the Swampscott football team on Friday night against Gloucester.
The Big Blue went to the half with a 42-0 lead and that score stood as the final at Newell Stadium.
With the win, Swampscott enters the Division 5 North playoffs at 5-2 while Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 0-7 and heads to the consolation round.
“The kids prepared like they always do and come out and played a good game,” Swampscott assistant coach Peter Bush said. “Gloucester is a tough place to play and we haven’t beaten then since 2014 so the team wanted to come out and have a strong performance.”
Swampscott’s dominance was on display from the opening drive as quarterback Graham Inzana (4-for-4, 114 yards, 2 touchdowns) threw a bubble screen to Zack Palmer, who took it to the house from 39 yards out to make it 7-0.
On Gloucester’s opening drive, Andrew Augustin picked off a third down pass at the Fishermen 38 to set up the offense with good field position. It only took one play for the Big Blue to extend the lead as Inzana hit Arturo Vasquez, who was streaking down the right sideline, for a 38 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, Dylan January capped off a four-play, 55 yard drive with a three-yard plungne to give the Big Blue a commanding, 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
“That’s a good, experienced team and we had a lot of moving parts out there tonight,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice and it showed. It’s something we need to change culturally.”
Swampscott scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter, all coming after forcing three-and-outs on defense.
January, who ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, ran in from three yards out and 29 yards out to extend the lead to 35-0 and Xaviah Bascon capped the scoring with a 66-yard run to make it 42-0 at the half.
Defensively, Swampscott did not allow a first down while forcing five punts to go with the interception.
“Our younger kids that do the look squad have been phenomenal for us,” Bush said. “They ran the wing-t all week and gave us a good look at what we would see on offense and defense. It helped us out a ton.”
At 0-7, Gloucester will now prepare for the consolation round over the next three weeks. Next week’s opponent will be determined over the weekend.
“The kids out there stepped in and showed they wanted to play,” O’Connor said. “The next three weeks we will see teams that is more of our ability level and size. We need to have a good week of practice to get some momentum going and go from there.”
