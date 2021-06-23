The Gloucester baseball team had to exorcize some demons in Wednesday’s Division 3 North Quarterfinal against Saugus.
The sixth-seeded Fishermen were facing a pitcher, crafty Saugus righty Nathan Ing, that totally dominated them in the regular season, tossing a complete game shutout back in May.
On Wednesday, however, Gloucester put those aforementioned demons to rest very quickly with five runs in the first inning. The team was in control from there en route to a 7-0 win at Nate Ross Field.
“We felt that we had a really good game plan (against Ing) and if we executed we would be in great shape,” Gentile said. “We were aggressive in the strike zone and we didn’t help him out by chasing pitches out of the strike zone. We had the right approach and took what was given to us.”
That approach was on full display in Gloucester’s first at bat. Jack Costanzo led off with a walk and then came all the way around to score from first after Zach Oliver scalded a double to deep left center to make it 1-0. Zach Morris then came up and lined a single to center scoring Oliver for a 2-0 lead just three batters into the bottom of the first inning.
After a fielder’s choice and a Brett Moore single put two on with one out, Danny Hafey singled in Zach Abbott to make it 3-0 then Moore came in to score after an overthrow trying to get Hafey at second base to give Gloucester a 4-0 lead. A Joseph Orlando groundout then plated Hafey and the Fishermen were in complete control, ahead 5-0 after just one inning of play.
“It can be tough to play with a lead,” Gentile said. “But we stayed focused and stayed with the game plan. This was one of our best games of the season all around and it started right away.”
Those five runs were more than enough for starting pitcher Moore as the 19th-seeded Sachems did not have an answer for the junior lefty.
After allowing a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the first, Moore went on to retire the next 13 hitters, not allowing another baserunner until the sixth inning. He ended up tossing six shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out five.
The Fishermen also played error free defense behind him. Morris closed things out with a scoreless seventh.
“It’s a dangerous thing to hand a lead like that to Brett Moore,” Gentile said. “He did what an ace does, he pounded the zone and never looked back. He was so calm and focused all game.”
Gloucester tacked on another run in the third inning when Moore came in to score on a Tommy Elliot groundout after leading off the frame with a single. Moore then drove in a run of his own, singling in Oliver in the fourth to cap the scoring at 7-0.
Both Moore and Oliver had three hits on the game and both scored twice. Hafey had a pair of hits while six different Gloucester players drove in a run.
With the win, its second straight shutout victory, Gloucester advances to Friday’s Division 3 North Semifinals back at Nate Ross Field against No. 18 Bishop Fenwick, 11-0 victors over Watertown in its quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
No. 6 Gloucester 7, No. 19 Saugus 0
at Nate Ross Field, Gloucester
Saugus (7-10) 000 000 0| 0
Gloucester (12-4) 501 100 x| 7
Saugus: Macone, SS, 3-0-1; Anderson, 1B, 3-0-0; Ing, P, 3-0-0; Mat. MacEachern, 3B, 2-0-0; Gardner, RF, 3-0-0; Ciccolini, 2B, 3-0-0; McLaughlin, CF, 2-0-0; Howard, C, 2-0-0; Mar. MacEachern, LF, 2-0-1. Totals, 23-0-2.
Gloucester: Costanzo, SS, 1-1-0; Bergin, PH, 1-0-0; Oliver, 3B, 3-2-3; Carpenter, PH, 0-0-0; Morris, LF, 3-0-1; Montagnino, PH, 1-0-0; Abbott, 1B, 3-1-0; Moore, P, 3-2-3; Hafey, C, 3-1-2; Orlando, DH, 2-0-0; Rapchuck, PH, 1-0-0; Elliott, RF, 2-0-0; Macchi, PH, 1-0-0; Cornetta, CF, 3-0-0. Totals, 27-7-9.
RBI: S, none; G, Oliver, Morris, Moore, Hafey, Orlando, Elliott.
WP, Moore; LP, Ing.
