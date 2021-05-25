The Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track teams are still among the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Fishermen hosted Saugus on Tuesday in Northeastern Conference dual meet action at Newell Stadium and turned in a pair of dominant performances.
The boys team improves to 3-0 on the season with a 105-25 victory while the girls move to 2-0-1 on the season with a 77-36 win.
The Fishermen boys turned in 13 first place finishes including three athletes with multiple first place finishes.
Eli Heanue was victorious in both the triple jump (37-feet-11) and the 2-mile (11:39.7). Luke Walkama swept the two weight throwing events with a win in the shot put (36-feet-4) and the discus (111-feet-11). Luke Smith picked up a win in the javelin (117-feet-7) and the 200m (25.1).
Gloucester also got first place finishes from Trevor Fulford in the 110m hurdles (22.7), Michael Moffett in the 400m hurdles (68.7), Colby Rochford in the 400m (58.4), Will Kenney in the 800m (2:00.9) and Nick Poulin in the mile (5:00.9). The team also won the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.
On the girls side, three athletes led the way with multiple first place finishes. Sarah Baker won both the javelin (70.4) and the 400m hurdles (1:29.5). Darcy Muller won the ling jump (15-feet-6) and the 100m dash (13.5). Ella Young took home first place finishes in the high jump (4-feet-8) and the 110m hurdles (22.4).
Other first place finishes came from Kendall Newton in the discus (60-feet-1), Caelie Patrick in the 800m (2:30), MacKay Brooks in the mile (6:02.6) and the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.
Gloucester has two meets remaining on the season with Beverly visiting Newell Stadium on June 2 and the season finale at Danvers on June 15.