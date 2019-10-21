Gloucester head boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto said the focus for his team on Monday night against Swampscott, senior night, was to get off to a good start and to play sound in every layer of the field.
After 80 minutes of soccer, the Fishermen did just what their coach wanted them to do as they scored twice in the first 16 minutes of play and turned in one of their best all around performances of the season en route to a 3-1 win at Newell Stadium.
With the win, Gloucester qualifies for the Division 3 North State Tournament and moves to 8-5-3 with three games remaining in the regular season to play for seeding.
"Over the last couple weeks our focus has been to get off to good starts because we were playing from behind early too much," Marnoto said. "I'm very happy with the effort today, it was an all around team performance. It's also nice to get the tournament out of the way with three games to go to continue work on our game."
Marnoto unveiled a new formation on Monday night, going with a 4-4-2 that featured strikers Anthony Suazo and Robert Mugabe in the middle with dangerous midfielders Andrew Coelho and Aidan Almeida manning the wings.
That formation ended up working well against the Big Blue as Suazo scored three times, all on long through balls.
The senior broke free behind the Big Blue defense just seven minutes in to give Gloucester a 1-0 lead. He struck again in the 16th minute on another through ball to make it 2-0 Gloucester, where it stood at the half.
Suazo made it 3-0 early in the second half on another through ball, this time he popped it over the head of an aggressively charging Swampscott keeper to put the Fishermen in complete control in the first minute of the second half. Suazo now has 24 goals on the season.
"We switched to a 4-4-2 to allow us to utilize our speed up the middle," Marnoto said. "It gives us a lot more flexibility because the defense has to either collapse the middle, which opens up the wings, or stay out on the wing and open up the middle. It worked well with Anthony scoring three goals."
Defensively, Gloucester was extremely sharp.
While possession was fairly even in the first half, Gloucester prevented Swampscott from having any quality scoring chances and only two shots in the first 40 minutes.
Sophomore Jack Patten was guarding Swampscott's most dangerous scorer while Richard Jabba handled the middle of the defense at sweeper.
Jason Aucone scored with 34 minutes to play on a miscue, but the defense was there the rest of the way to keep Swampscott at bay.
"I was really happy with our back line," Marnoto said. "Jabba has a lot of speed and plays center field with Patten going man-to-man against their top striker. That's a lot of responsibility for a sophomore but he has handled it all season. We were very focused today in every area, very pleased with the performance."
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday at home against Danvers (6:30 p.m.).
