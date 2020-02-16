The Gloucester hockey team found itself in a bit of a strange situation through two periods of Saturday's game against Beverly.
The Fishermen were ahead on the scoreboard by a goal, but they had been outplayed by Beverly for the most part and were held to just three shots on goal through the previous 22 minutes of hockey.
Beverly had the momentum heading into the third, but Gloucester snatched it back in a big way. Senior captain E.J. Field completed a hat trick with a goal 46 seconds into the final frame. That set off a stretch of four goals on five shots on net in the first 7:09 and eventually five goals in the period to push Gloucester to a 7-1 win at Talbot Rink.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 11-5-3 with one game remaining in the regular season. Beverly, on the other hand, was eliminated from postseason contention with the loss, falling to 7-10-2.
"I think (the way we came out in the third) is very promising," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "There was a lot on the line for them and they took it to us in the second period. But to come out and respond the way they did in the third was huge."
Beverly entered the final frame with a 24-9 advantage in shots on goal but a 2-1 deficit on the scoreboard.
After Field's third goal of the night made it 3-1, Aidan Donald found the back of the net on a turnaround wrist shot through traffic from the high slot to make it 4-1 just 2:50 into the second period.
"I think a three goal lead in high school hockey is the tipping point a lot of the time," Geary said. "A two goal lead is the most dangerous but getting the next one really turned momentum in our favor."
Gloucester ran with that momentum as senior captain Jeremy Abreu put home a backhand shot from his knees in the right circle to extend the lead to 5-1 with 8:58 to go. Just 1:07 later, Abreu one-timed a Field pass from the right circle for another goal and a 6-1 edge. Freshman Nick White scored his first varsity goal two-and-a-half minutes after that to cap the scoring at 7-1.
Field led the charge with a hat trick and an assist. Abreu had two goals and an assist, Jack Costanzo three assists, Ryan Bergin, Jack Delaney and Jason Levreault two assists.
It was Gloucester's power play that got the scoring going in the opening frame.
The Fishermen earned a 5-on-3 after Beverly was called for roughing and tripping just 44 seconds apart.
Field made it 1-0 with a wrist shot from the left dot through a screen and 25 seconds later, while still on the power play, Field one-timed a great diagonal pass from Abrue, who was on the right point and passed it to Field in the left dot, to make it 2-0.
The Gloucester power play had another good game on Saturday, scoring three times in five chances.
"The power play could be the key to our postseason potential," Geary said. "We've been passing the puck well and scoring when we get the chance lately when we have a man advantage."
After the Fishermen went up 2-0, Beverly went on to control the next 26 minutes of action, dominating possession.
The Panthers peppered Gloucester goalie Connor Vittands (32 saves) with shots on four power play chances and held a 33-19 edge in shots on goal for the game.
Beverly was finally able to get on the scoreboard with just under five minutes to go in the second when Gavin Doyle scored on the power play to make it 2-1.
"We were undisciplined in the second, took two penalties back-to-back and didn't play to our strengths," Geary said. "Connor deserves a ton of credit for letting us hang in there when Beverly was carrying the play. It's been that way all season, he's a rock."
Gloucester finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (6 p.m.), a fellow Division 2 North State Tournament qualifier.
Gloucester 7, Beverly 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 0 1 0| 1
Gloucester 2 0 5| 7
1st Period: G, E.J. Field (Jack Delaney) ppg, 4:53; G, Field (Jeremy Abreu, Jack Costanzo) ppg, 5:18.
2nd Period: B, Gavin Doyle (Finn Crocker) ppg, 10:02.
3rd Period: G, Field (Ryan Bergin, Costanzo) :46; G, Aidan Donald (Zach Abbott, Jason Levreault) 2:50; G, Abreu (Delaney, Bergin) 6:02; G, Abreu (Field, Costanzo) ppg, 7:09; G, Nick White (Abbott, Levreault) 9:38.
Saves: B, Jack Ten Hope 12; G, Connor Vittands 32.
Records: B, 7-10-2; G, 11-5-3.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.