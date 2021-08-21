The Gloucester High School football team took the field at Newell Stadium on Friday with a slogan on the back of their shirts reading "Better Every Day".
Gloucester's quest to get better every day began on Friday, with the first preseason workout of the 2021 season. The first practice of 2021 comes just four months after the conclusion of last season, which took place in the winter and spring due to COVID-19 protocols that prevented the sport from being played in Fall 2020.
"It's a quick turnaround, feels like we just got done playing last season," said O'Connor, who is entering his third season as head coach. "But we're back and we're happy to be back."
With 35 kids currently on the roster, numbers will be an issue for the Fishermen once again this season as they look to improve on their 3-4 record from last season. As a result, Friday's opening practice, and a lot of the first three days of practice, have a lot of focus on conditioning.
Players did a lot of running in the first practice, including a conditioning test, with the intent to get everyone ready for the regular season, which begins on September 10 at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
"The numbers are what they are right now so we have to get the kids in shape," O'Connor said. "We need great conditioning because everyone is going to play a lot and everyone is going to have to learn how to play multiple positions. It's a matter of getting the 35 we have ready to go. We won with 15 dressed last year so we know we can get it done."
The Fishermen continued their unpadded practices throughout the weekend and will have another practice without pads on Monday before practicing in shells (shoulder pads and helmets) on Tuesday and shifting to a full padded practice on Wednesday.
In addition to conditioning, O'Connor has also focused on the fundamentals of the game while installing the offensive and defensive schemes.
"We need to get the little things in," O'Connor said. "Focus on the fundamentals before we have contact. We're trying to see who wants to put in the effort and who put in the offseason work."
Following the first week of practice Gloucester will have its first scrimmage as Masconomet comes to Newell Stadium on Saturday for the first look at an opponent for both teams. The Chieftains are usually a big and physical team that will be a good preseason test for the team according to O'Connor.
"Masco is a good team, you have to be physical against them so we are excited to scrimmage them," O'Connor said. "It will be a controlled scrimmage with some seven-on-seven and position work but it's always good to see a different look, especially from a good team."