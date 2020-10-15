Darcy Muller set the tone for Thursday's season opening soccer game against Salem in the opening minute.
Muller, a junior striker and midfielder, received a pass about 15 yards away from the goal and blasted a shot that went bar down and in for a goal just 27 seconds into the contest.
That was the first of four goals on the day for Muller in an eventual 4-1 win at Newell Stadium.
"It's always nice to get off to that kind of start," said Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway, who is starting her fourth season as head coach. "That first goal was a great rip by Darcy and she did a great job taking the opportunities when she had them. Overall it was a good win and I thought everyone contributed to it."
Muller was just getting going after her first goal of the afternoon. In the second quarter she added a second goal of the day off of a perfect pass from Grace Boucher, who slid it past the defense and perfectly led Muller to a breakaway, which she converted for a 2-0 Gloucester lead.
Muller struck again in the first minute of the third quarter, this time knocking home a rebound off of a shot from Isabelle Stauffer, who got to the net with a nice drive down the left end line.
Salem got on the board in the 53rd minute on a perfectly struck indirect corner from Jamealia Wallace. From about 25 yards away, Wallace's shot from the right wing bent just underneath the bar and inside the far left post to cut the Gloucester lead to 3-1.
"We played great defense today and there was nothing anyone could have done about that goal," Boardway said. "It was just a great a shot."
The Fishermen, however, took momentum back five minutes later with Muller's fourth goal of the game on a great feed from Morgan Pennimpede, who slid the ball between multiple defenders to lead Muller to the goal.
"They were playing a high line and Darcy was able to take advantage of that with her speed," Boardway said. "And she was set up with some great passes."
Boardway praised the play of Boucher and Pennimpede in the midfield and credited Mila Barry and Aleena Dort on defense. Maggie Sperry and Kyia Karvelas combined for the shutout in net.
Gloucester is right back in action on Friday at home against Masconomet (4 p.m.).