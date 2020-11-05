Both the Rockport and Manchester Essex girls soccer teams had something to prove heading into Wednesday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash at Ryan Curley Field. The Vikings were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Pentucket last week while the Hornets were looking to build off the momentum created in a big win over Hamilton-Wenham.
In the end, the rivals fought to a stalemate in a 1-1 draw at Ryan Curley Field.
“It was an outstanding team effort all around,” Rockport head coach John Parisi said. “It was a good bounce back from our last game.”
Rockport (0-6-2) got on the board first with an early third quarter goal from Emma Christopher, who put home a perfect feed from Talia McWilliams.
Manchester Essex (3-2-3), however, battled back to tie it up late in the third frame with a goal from Elizabeth Loring.
Rachel Dailey played well for the Vikings in goal while Hailey Faulds was strong in the midfield.
The Vikings return to action on Saturday at home against Georgetown (10 a.m.). The Hornets host Pentucket on Friday (6 p.m.).