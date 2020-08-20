Football coaches react to high school season late February start 

The irony was certainly not lost on Beverly High football coach Andrew Morency.
“If you asked me walking off the field of last year’s Beverly-Salem game that we would potentially be playing next spring and not playing football on Turkey Day or the fall,” he said, “AND on top of that, I’d be relieved and accepting, I would’ve called you crazy. But here we are.”
There will not be high school football in the state of Massachusetts in the fall of 2020, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But they are hopeful that one can be played in a ‘floating’ or ‘gap’ season that the state has implemented, running from Feb. 22 to April 25, 2021 in between the traditional winter and spring sports seasons.
This was determined Wednesday as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors officially approved recommendations for high school athletics set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the MIAA’s own COVID-19 task force.
“It’s a tough situation, but it is what it is,” said Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor, who is set to enter his second season as head coach. “Safety has to be at the forefront so I understand the decision. Luckily the MIAA understands how important the sport is to the kids who play and they’re giving us a chance to have a season, even if it isn’t under the normal circumstances.”
Most head coaches across the North Shore would naturally have preferred to running practices this week in anticipation for an early September start to games, they realize that unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.
“I think it would have taken a miracle to allow any kind of football this fall,” Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. “It’s a bummer but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see it coming. As a coach I appreciate that it is still on the MIAA’s radar and that they are willing to give it a try.”
“I’m happy that we’ll have something for the seniors,” Danvers coach Ryan Nolan noted. “It’ll be exciting to prepare differently for a spring football season. I’m Interested to see what we can do in the fall with the kids, and I think this gap season may be a great opportunity to get more kids out that play winter sports.”
“As a program, we spend a lot of time talking about how events (major/minor) are going to happen in life, and how you respond drives how successful you are during/after these events,” added Salem High veteran coach Matt Bouchard,. “I’ve been very impressed with how the team has responded. The season getting pushed out is certainly an event, and if they continue to respond as they have so far, we’ll be a strong team because of it.”
“We have some work to do to get on the field,” added Morency. “But if we stay the course as far as respecting the virus, prepare according to logical protocol, and keep the faith as a team, the kids will be able to play high school football again — and that’s exciting.”
Some wondered if putting the football season off for six months, as opposed to trying to safely make it work now — as other fall sports will attempt to do — might’ve been the better choice.
“It’s frustrating and disappointing to be one of the very few sports to not be allowed to play this fall,” admitted Brian St. Pierre, head coach of the two-time defending Division 1 Super Bowl champion St. John’s Prep Eagles. “I appreciate the MIAA attempting to afford us the opportunity to play in late winter/spring, but it’s very difficult for me to imagine that being a safer alternative than our current state. I’m not a doctor or scientist, so I leave that call to them. But at least it’s something, which is better than just being cancelled.”
Having the chance to coach their players out-of-season this fall, said St. Pierre, would be a real benefit. Still, he said he “hurts” for the kids who missed out on the entire spring season earlier this year, and those that will now have to hope they can play football early next year.
“It’s just a really unfortunate reality I guess,” he said. “But again, at least almost all fall sports are being given the green light. That’s important for those student-athletes; really important, and I’m sincerely happy for them. High school athletics are so important for young people. I hope we’re able to conduct them safely and as fully as possible this year. You just have to keep the faith.”
Hamilton-Wenham’s Jim Pugh, the dean of North Shore coaches, said that in “different times, you have to make the best of a bad situation.
“As long as we can have something in the fall to be with the kids and a football season in between (winter and spring), that’s great. It’s better than being shut down altogether,” said Pugh. “If we were to play a 7-game season, that’s our (Cape Ann) League right there, where we now have one 8-team league. And who cares about the weather?”
A positive that has come out of the situation is that the MIAA ruled to relax rule 40, which prevents coaches from coaching out of season. Football coaches can now coach their players until the season begins in February.
“That’s a good thing because it gives us time to continue to work with the kids,” O’Connor said. “It’s important to team build and get familiar with what we’re trying to do. Football is not the top priority right now, the sports that are going to play in the fall are, but we are going to try to work out something where we can get on the field when it’s available. We have a fairly young team coming back so we will get more time to help them become familiar with our schemes and continue to lift and get stronger.”
Hutton is also hoping his team can get together at some point during the fall.
“I definitely want to get the team together in some way, just so they can compete against each other a little,” Hutton said. “The fall sports are the top priority right now and that’s how it should be, but if and when the field is available I’d love to do some fun stuff with the team just to keep the sport fresh in their minds and keep them engaged.”
Sports Editor Nick Curcuru contributed to this report.