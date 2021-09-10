RETURNING LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John's 134 909 8
2. G. Percy, Marblehead 110 552 4
3. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 52 410 5
4. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 83 369 10
5. C. Cronin, Marblehead 40 315 3
6. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 42 277 3
7. J. Robertson, Marb. 49 267 5
8. C. DeCoste, Gloucester 90 265 5
9. J. Irvine, Beverly 29 264 2
10. M. Nadworny, Masco 37 216 3
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. J. Robertson, Marb. 102 139 1,230 17
2. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 61 121 984 9
3. S. Lynch, Peabody 66 115 915 9
4. M. Richardson, Masco 57 109 660 7
5. J. Perry, St. John's 52 90 657 5
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 35 663 7
2. J. Doody, Marblehead 25 502 5
3. J. Delaney, St. John's 37 457 5
4. J. Ofurie, St. John's 27 438 4
5. C. Cronin, Marblehead 40 382 8
6. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 26 314 1
7. J. DelValle, Salem 36 294 1
8. C. Kelter, Danvers 20 220 1
9. E. Batista, Peabody 17 186 1
10. J. Cardenas, Salem 13 147 0
BY THE NUMBERS
53: Times that Peabody and Revere have met previously on the gridiron, more than any other opening game foes involving a North Shore squad. The Tanners, who play in Revere tonight, played the Patriots 11 straight times from 1942-52, then had 31 consecutive meetings (1974-2004) when both were members of the Greater Boston League. Peabody has dominated the series, 39-12-1, but Revere has surprisingly won eight of the last 11 meetings since 2007.
GAMES TO WATCH
Hamilton-Wenham (0-0) at Gloucester (0-0) tonight at Newell Stadium, 7 p.m.: The two teams are meeting for the first time ever on the gridiron and, on paper, it looks like an intriguing non-conference matchup. The Fishermen enter with an experienced backfield returning to the fold in the form of three starters. Hamilton-Wenham, on the other hand, is breaking in a bunch of new offensive starters but has 10 of its 11 defensive starters returning from last season.
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex (0-0) at Ipswich (0-0) tonight at Jack Welch Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: The Hornets and Tigers are renewing a Cape Ann League rivalry that is now a non-league game as the Hornets have jumped to the Commonwealth Conference. It will be a battle of first year head coach on Friday night as Joe Grimes is making his debut for Manchester Essex and Zack Lamkin will be making his head coaching debut for Ipswich.
¢¢¢
Danvers (0-0) at Tewksbury (0-0) tomorrow at Doucette Stadium, 1:30 p.m.: The Falcons and host Redmen have held some battle royale-type playoff slugfests in recent years, often on muddy terrain at the venerable old field that Tewksbury calls home. This time, it'll be a much younger Danvers team travelling North to see how they fare against a year-in, year-out terrific program and if their young but talented players are up to the task in their first real test.
¢¢¢
Haverhill (0-0) at Beverly (0-0) tomorrow at Hurd Stadium, 2 p.m.: Teams from the Merrimack Valley Conference tend to be big, burly and pound the ball at their foes, often wearing them down by the fourth quarter. Beverly, with its new Wing-T offense, will look to counter any attack the Hillies attempt with their misdirection, speed and athleticism. This will mark the first game at Hurd Stadium since Nov. 16, 2019 ... a span of 664 days ago.
TWITTER AND PODCAST
Don’t forget to check out our Twitter account (www.twitter.com/salemnewssports) for updated scores and highlights during all of this weekend’s football games. Also, check out our weekly high school football podcasts by logging on to www.salemnews.com and clicking on the podcast link under sports.