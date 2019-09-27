RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 49 346 7
2. Rich Canova, Danvers 38 320 5
3. T. Cronin, Marblehead 43 280 4
4. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 30 261 6
5. C. Eary, Danvers 25 214 3
6. C. Terry, Ipswich 39 213 1
7. A. Paulino, Peabody 25 173 2
8. D. January, Swamp. 26 172 1
9. M. Mulumba, Beverly 19 162 2
10. G. Glass, ME 24 156 4
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, St. John’s 24 35 444 4
2. J. Robertson, Marblehead 18 22 325 5
3. I. Coffey, Ham-Wen 20 30 267 1
4. W. Levendusky, ME 12 21 255 2
5. C. James, Ipswich 15 32 234 3
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. M. Duchemin, St. John’s 10 174 2
2. J. Delaney, St. John’s 8 170 2
3. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 9 147 2
4. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen. 9 154 1
5. D. Moreland, Beverly 5 143 1
6. T. Nowak, ME 7 120 1
7. A. Martinez, Fenwick 9 119 1
8. W. Twadell, Marblehead 2 115 1
9. A. Augustin, Swamp. 5 88 1
10. D. Lark, Glo. 4 88 1
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
670 — All-time football program wins by Salem High, still the North Shore’s leader in that category. Bishop Fenwick became the latest (and tenth) member of the 350 win club last weekend, albiet in roughly half as much time playing the sport as some of local century-plus old programs.
Beverly is threatening to pass Salem for the all-time lead at 663 wins and counting; St. John’s Prep has 644, Gloucester has 634 and Peabody has 609. The next closest to 600 is Swampscott at 584.
GAMES TO WATCH
Manchester Essex (2-0) vs. Boston English (1-2) Friday at Hyland Field, 4 p.m.: The game was moved up to a 4 p.m. kickoff due to EEE scares and the Hornets are looking to make it three wins in a row in their new independent schedule. Manchester Essex has yet to allow a point this season in outscoring its opponents 77-0 over the first two games. Boston English will be its biggest test of the early season as it earned its first win of the season last week against East Boston (40-0).
¢¢¢
Masconomet (1-1) vs. Amesbury (1-2) Friday at Landry Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Chieftains looked like a much stronger, confident side in their Week 3 win than in their Week 1 loss and now face an Indian program they haven’t locked up with since 2006. Masconomet has won six of the last seven meetings and hasn’t fallen to Amesbury in the 21st century; Look for Will Hunter to carry over a great outing vs. Malden Catholic as Masco tries to climb over .500.
¢¢¢
Pentucket (2-0) at Hamilton-Wenham (0-2) Saturday, 1 p.m.: The undefeated Sachems roll into Hamilton-Wenham with a new-look, pass happy offense in a matchup of two of the Cape Ann League’s msot tenured head coaches. The Generals need a win but will certainly be tested against a larger, physical team. H-W has moved the ball well at times but need to finish drives in order to pull off this upset.
¢¢¢
Swampscott (1-1) at Beverly (2-0) Saturday at Hurd Stadium, 1 p.m.: Would you believe this is the first matchup between head coaches Andrew Morency and Bobby Serino, who both have North championship titles on their resumes? It’s been far too long since the Big Blue visited Hurd Stadium, where they last played in 2013 and last won in 2011. Expect great battles between receivers and the secondary on both sides in a game that could go down to the wire.
