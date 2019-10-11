AREA LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. T. Cronin, Marblehead 83 509 9
2. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 52 446 10
3. Rich Canova, Danvers 66 407 6
4. W. Hunter, Masco. 57 396 6
5. C. Terry, Ipswich 57 370 2
6. J. Guy, SJP 49 346 7
7. A. Paulino, Peabody 47 329 2
8. B. Stevens, Pingree 37 302 4
9. C. Eary, Danvers 49 286 4
10. G. Glass, Man. Esx. 37 231 4
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, SJP 39 58 693 6
2. J. Robertson, Marb. 39 55 670 8
3. G. Inzana, Swamp. 40 66 618 8
4. I. Coffey, H-W 42 63 625 5
5. C. Fahey, Pingree 28 51 502 6
g. W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 27 39 443 4
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. M. Duchemin, SJP 15 335 3
2. R. Monahan, H-W 19 321 3
3. J. Delaney, SJP 13 225 3
4. A. Martinez, Fenwick 12 221 1
5. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 10 217 3
6. A. Augustin, Swamp. 11 214 1
7. J. Rivers, Fenwick 11 208 4
8. D. Moreland, Beverly 12 192 1
9. R. Frieberger, Marb. 7 189 2
10. C. Cala, H-W 12 186 1
BY THE NUMBERS
149.29 — QB rating for Manchester Essex’s junior QB Will Levendusky, the best mark on the North Shore this year. Marblehead sophomore Josh Robertson is next in line at 136.3, St. John’s Prep veteran Matt Crowley is next with 135.2 and there are a handful of over passers over 100 — Swampscott’s Graham Inzana (124.8), Ipswich’s Cam James (123.89), Fenwick’s Chrys Wilson (119.79) and Masconomet’s Marshall Lastes (114.16).
GAMES TO WATCH
Peabody (2-2) vs. Marblehead (4-0) at Piper Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: It’s well docutmented that Marblehead hasn’t lost a home conference game since 2012, so the question becomes can the Tanners be the team to stop the streak? Taking care of the ball will be a factor — Peabody has turnovers in its two losses but not in its two wins — as will finishing drives — you can’t beat a team as a good as the Magicians failing in the red zone. For the hosts Black-and-Red, it all comes down to consistency and execution, two things they’ve been mighty good at so far in 2019.
Swampscott (3-1) vs. Danvers (4-0) at Blocksidge Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Stingy defenses locks horns in a game with major Northeastern Conference North championship implications. The Big Blue’s passing game has improved every game this year and will give the Falcons D it’s toughest test of the season. Inversely, the Falcons may be the most physical offense Swampscott has seen. Which team responds in the trenches and remains fresh in the fourth quarter could determine the outcome.
BC High (2-2) vs. Bishop Fenwick (5-0) at Dondaldson Field, Friday, 7 p.m.: Facing a Division 1 Catholic Conference foe is a major step up for the Crusaders, who put their unbeaten season on the line against a South Shore power. Still, don’t count on Fenwick to be intimidated: This is a squad with championship aspirations that backs down from no one. If the Crusaders can keep the Eagles grounded defensively and keep it close into the fourth quarter, they’ll have a great shot to pull off a win at home.
Mancehster Essex (3-0) vs. Roxbury Prep (1-3) at Hyland Field, Friday, 4 p.m.: Coming off a bye week, the undefeated Hornets are looking to make it four straight wins to open the season. The Hornets are currently the top seed in the Division 7 North playoff standings and they’re looking to hold onto that spot.
WEB RADIO GAMES
Being broadcast on MSONEWSPORTS.COM
Friday: Beverly at Gloucester, Danvers at Swampscott
Saturday: Revere at Lynn English
