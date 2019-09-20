RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 29 233 5
2. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 25 207 4
3. T. Cronin, Marblehead 31 183 1
4. C. Eary, Danvers 15 156 1
5. Rich Canova, Danvers 25 155 3
6. J. Loreti, Beverly 7 123 2
7. C. Terry, Ipswich 19 112 0
8. J. Mallette, Ipswich 14 111 1
9. C. James, Ipswich 28 102 1
10. A. Paulino, Peabody 6 90 2
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, St. John’s 14 22 281 3
2. C. James, Ipswich 11 22 184 3
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 12 15 133 3
4. A. DeNisco, Peabody 10 17 128 3
5. S. Ciolino, Gloucester 6 9 123 1
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Delaney, St. John’s 6 130 2
2. A. Martinez, Fenwick 8 116 1
3. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 6 100 2
4. D. Moreland, Beverly 1 80 1
5. M. Duchemin, St. John’s 6 76 1
6. J. Aguero, St. John’s 2 75 0
7. D. Lark, Gloucester 2 70 1
8. C. Cala, Ham-Wenham 3 59 0
9. F. Wood, Man. Esx. 2 58 0
10. W. Twadell, Marblehead 1 54 1
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Tims and Salem News coverage area only.
BY THE NUMBERS
5,061 — Number of days since the last time Ipswich beat Newburyport on the road at World War II Memorial Stadium. The Tigers beat the hosts 28-26 on the evening of Nov. 11, 2005, but have dropped their last six games on Clipper turf.
GAMES TO WATCH
Swampscott (0-1) at Salem (0-1) Friday at Bertram Field, 7 p.m.: Two teams that very much have something to prove while the season is still young. The host Witches want to put last week’s blowout loss at Peabody behind them as quickly as possible; finding cohesiveness on both sides of the ball is key. For Swampscott, getting its high octane passing attack back firing on all cylinders while tightening up defensively will do wonders for them.
¢¢¢
Peabody (1-0) at Revere (1-0) Friday at Harry Della Russo Stadium, 7 p.m.: Putting up 52 points offensively while pitching a shutout in its season opener is a dream scenario for any football team; now, the Tanners take their act on the road for the first time this season to face a Revere squad that crushed defending Division 4 North champions from Gloucester. Can this battle of former Greater Boston League rivals fall in the Tanners’ favor? The host Patriots have captured seven of the last 10 in the series, so Peabody has its work cut out.
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex (1-0) at Brighton (1-0) Friday at Daly Field, Brighton, 7 p.m.: After a week off the Hornets return to the gridiron with a Division 7 North clash against Brighton. Manchester Essex looks to ride its physical defense and balanced offense, led by running back Gavin Glass and quarterback Will Levendusky, to a second straight victory to open the season. The teams last met in 2013 in the opening round of the Division 5 State Tournament, a Manchester Essex win.
¢¢¢
Lynn English (1-0) at Beverly (1-0) Saturday at Hurd Stadium, 7 p.m.: In what could be one of the weekend’s best games, Beverly will be looking to snap a two-year losing streak against the Bulldogs in their home opener. The Orange-and-Black figure to have their leading rusher, Marje Mulumba, back from injury in time to face an aggressive and athletic English defense. The Panthers want to tighten up on the mistakes and fumbles they had in a Week 1 victory at Winthrop two weeks ago.
MSO WEB RADIO GAMES
Friday: Lynn Classical at Danvers, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Lynn English at Beverly, 1 p.m.
