AREA LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. R. Canova, Danvers 124 685 7
2. W. Hunter, Masco 92 682 10
3. B. Stevens, Pingree 61 596 8
4. C. Terry, Ipswich 89 586 3
5. T. Cronin, Marb. 98 581 10
6. D. January, Swamp. 85 534 2
7. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 77 509 12
8. A. Paulino, Peabody 68 443 3
9. J. Guy, St. John’s 85 427 7
10. I. Coffey, H-W 83 409 7
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, St. John’s 58 100 1,112 11
2. I. Coffey, H-W 61 94 942 8
3. G. Inzana, Swamp. 67 119 920 11
4. J. Robertson, Marb. 57 82 842 9
4. C. Fahey, Pingree 44 72 799 11
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. M. Duchemin, St. John’s 23 567 6
2. R. Monahan, H-W 30 558 6
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 19 346 3
4. H. Greenslade, Pingree 15 328 5
5. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 14 300 5
6. Z. Palmer, Swamp. 15 275 5
7. T. Nowak, ME 17 279 4
8. R. Freiberger, Marb. 19 272 2
9. W. Twadell, Marb. 13 266 2
10. A. Augustin, Swamp. 17 265 2
Note: Statistics are based on players from The Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 — Number of points allowed in the first quarter of games this season by Danvers High. The Falcons are the only team on the North Shore that has shut out an entire quarter so far this season, with every other team giving up at least one score in the first, second, third or fourth quarters at some point this year. Peabody High was the last other team to fall, having shutout their own first quarters until Swampscott broke that seal last weekend.
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (5-1) at Danvers (6-0) Friday at Dr. Deering Stadium, 7 p.m.: Will Danvers finally be the streakbusters of the Northeastern Conference North? Marblehead finally lost regular season games and home games, but they still haven’t technically lost a game that counts in the NEC standings since 2013. The health of bell cow back Tim Cronin could determine a lot about this game, which if it plays out like most Falcons/Magicians clashes won’t be decided until the waning moments.
¢¢¢
Swampscott (4-2) at Gloucester (0-6), Friday at Newell Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Fishermen and Big Blue renew their conference rivalry on Friday night after playing in different divisions of the NEC for the better part of the last half decade. The Big Blue still have a shot at clinching a share of the NEC North, needing a win and a Marblehead win to stay alive. Gloucester, on the other hand, is looking to build something before the consolation round begins next week.
¢¢¢
Newburyport (2-4) at Masconomet (4-2) at Walt Roberts Field, Friday at 4 p.m..: Talk about teams heading in opposite directions: The Chieftains have won four of their last five and are surging into the playoffs while the Clippers have dropped three straight. Masconomet will have the opportunity to secure home field in the first round of the D2 North tourney with a win, and should North Reading lost to Pentucket is still in the hunt for a CAL Kinney title. Excpet another big game from Will Hunter on the ground.
¢¢¢
Arlington Catholic (0-6) at Manchester Essex (4-1), Saturday at Hyland Field, 2 p.m.: The Hornets are essentially playing for home field advantage throughout the Division 7 North playoffs as they currently sit atop the standings with one game to go. Manchester Essex will need to take down a winless opponent which has struggled on the year. The Hornets are looking to win five regular season games for the first time in the current MIAA playoff format, which began in 2013.
