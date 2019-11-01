RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. W. Hunter, Masco 109 850 12
2. R. Canova, Danvers 154 815 11
3. B. Stevens, Pingree 80 746 9
4. D. January, Swamp. 98 661 5
5. C. Terry, Ipswich 94 637 4
6. T. Cronin, Marb. 109 636 11
7. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 91 613 14
8. I. Coffey, H-W 98 545 8
9. A. Paulino, Peabody 72 457 3
10. J. Guy, St. John’s 85 427 7
PASSING
Player PC PA Yds. TD
1. I. Coffey, H-W 67 104 1,143 11
2. M. Crowley, SJP 58 100 1,112 11
3. J. Robertson, Marb. 73 102 1,102 11
4. G. Inzana, Swamp. 71 123 1,034 13
5. C. Fahey, Pingree 51 88 1,007 13
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, H-W 31 638 7
2. Duchemin, St. John’s 23 567 6
3. W. Twadell, Marb. 14 426 3
4. R. Freiberger, Marb. 28 405 2
5. Greenslade, Pingree 16 349 6
6. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 16 347 5
7. J. Delaney, St. John’s 19 346 3
8. T. Dowd, Pingree 19 338 3
9. T. Nowak, Man. Esx. 20 330 4
10. Z. Palmer, Swamp. 16 314 6
Note: Statistics are based on players from The Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 — Total points allowed in four October games by Swampscott, by far the fewest of the squads in thearea over the last month. The Big Blue have pitched back-to-back shutouts and haven’t given up more than one score in any contest since Sept. 28. Their next-closest competitors are Masconomet (42 points allowed), St. John’s Prep (43, in 3 October games), Manchester Essex (51 in 3 October gaems), Beverly (54), Bishop Fenwick (56) and Peabody (58).
GAMES TO WATCH
Manchester Essex (5-1) vs Georgetown (4-3) Saturday at Hyland Field 4 p.m.: The Hornets earned the top seed in Division 7 North and a game against their Thanksgiving Day rival. The matchup pits a stingy Manchester Essex defense against a high flying Georgetown passing attack. Manchester Essex is hoping its physicality up front will propel it into the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2013.
¢¢¢
Gloucester (0-7) at Boston Latin (1-6) Friday at Madison Park High School, 7 p.m.: The Fishermen missed out on the playoffs in the current system for just the second time and first time since 2014. This week, they face off against a Boston Latin team that has also struggled this season and is looking to build some momentum heading into Thanksgiving. This is only Gloucester’s second game against a non-playoff team this season, the first since a Week 3 loss to Peabody.
¢¢¢
Marblehead (5-2) at North Reading (6-1) Friday at North Reading HS, 7 p.m.: The Magicians are on the road in the first round of the Division 4 North playoffs for the first time in the current format after dropping their final two regular season games in heartbreaking fashion. Marblehead takes on the Cape Ann League Kinney Division co-champs, who have not gotten out of the first round of the tournament since 2016.
¢¢¢
Danvers (7-0) vs Belmont (3-3) Friday at Deering Stadium, 7 p.m.: The Northeastern Conference North Division champion Falcons are the No. 1 seed in Division 3 North and take on No. 8 Belmont in a rematch of last year’s sectional quarters, won by Danvers. The Falcons have relied on physical play on both sides of the ball and are hoping that takes them into the next round.
