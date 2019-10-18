RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. T. Cronin, Marb. 98 581 10
2. W. Hunter, Masco 70 561 9
3. R. Canova, Danvers 92 515 6
4. C. Terry, Ipswich 73 498 2
5. Stevens, Pingree 56 493 7
6. D. Cifuentes, Fenwick 63 459 10
7. D. January, Swamp. 69 445 2
8. A. Paulino, Peabody 59 416 3
9. J. Guy, St. John’s 67 388 7
10. C. Eary, Danvers 55 332 4
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, St. John’s 50 77 998 10
2. G. Inzana, Swamp. 54 93 766 9
3. I. Coffey, H-W 54 81 735 6
4. C. Fahey, Pingree 38 65 677 8
5. J. Robertson, Marb. 40 58 674 8
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. M. Duchemin, St. John’s 20 507 5
2. R. Monahan, H-W 26 392 4
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 16 317 3
4. Z. Palmer, Swamp. 15 275 5
5. H. Greenslade, Pingree 13 272 3
6. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 11 258 4
7. A. Martinez, Fenwick 15 238 1
8. A. Augustin, Swamp. 13 233 1
9. W. Twadell, Marb. 10 230 2
10. T. Nowak, ME 14 228 3
Note: Statistics are based on players from The Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
526 — Combined yardage that Swampscott’s Zack Palmer has racked up en route to his eight trips the end zone this season, the most yardage on scoring plays by any player on the North Shore. Palmer has kickoff returns of 93 and 90 yards for scores; an 85-yard punt return to the house; a 79-yard fumble he ran back for six points; and touchdown receptions of 62, 55, 48 and 12 yards, respectively. He’s averaging an eye-popping 65.8 yards every time he scores for the Big Blue.
GAMES TO WATCH
Revere (5-0) at Marblehead (5-0) Friday at Piper Field, 7 p.m.: It’s no surprise to see the host Magicians in this position record-wise at this point in the season, but the Patriots have been the surprise of the Northeastern Conference so far. Lou Ciccatelli’s squad has balance, depth and has won with both big shows offensively and staunch defensive performances. Now, their biggest test of the season arrives against the six-time defending NEC champs. Can Marblehead find a way to knock these upstarts from their unbeaten perch?
¢¢¢
Peabody (2-3) at Swampscott (3-2) Friday at Blocksidge Field, 7 p.m.: It’s a huge game for both clubs — particularly the visiting Tanners, who currently find themselves on the outside of the Division 2 North playoff picture. Their defense, which has been the hallmark of the squad this season, will need to once again step up as they attempt to corral a Graham Inzana-led passing attack. Peabody’s success will depend on how well they can blanket the Big Blue’s receiving corps, put pressure on Inzana while also not get beaten by powerful Dylan January coming out of the backfield.
¢¢¢
BC High (3-2) at St. John’s Prep (5-1) Saturday at Glatz Field, 2 p.m.: It’s the final game of the regular season for St. John’s, which is hoping to quickly put last week’s two-point loss to Catholic Memorial behind them and rebound with a road win in Dorchester. The hosts have won their last two contests, including last week at Bishop Fenwick, and possess one of the biggest teams size-wise in the Commonwealth. Prep has a huge advantage in the skill department, though, which could swing this one in their favor.
¢¢¢
Danvers (5-0) at Beverly (3-2) Saturday at Hurd Stadium, 3 p.m.: A myriad of questions precede this annual battle of bitter rivals. Can Danvers, winners of three straight 1-point games, finally pull away for a comfortable win, or are they ripe for an upset? Can Beverly, which has been without two of their best players due to injury, continue to play at a high level without them? Which team is better defensively? All of these will be answered sometime prior to sundown Saturday.
