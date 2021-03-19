FALL 2 LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. C. Huntley, Ipswich 10 110 0
2. C. Terry, Ipswich 11 90 1
3. G. Walker, Masco 14 77 0
4. R. Grenier, St. John’s 8 73 2
5. J. Roberston, Marb. 11 73 1
6. R. Schirippa, Essex Tech 15 67 1
7. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 7 63 1
7. G. Percy, Marblehead 14 63 1
9. J. Carmilia, Danvers 16 57 0
10. J. Daly, Man. Esx. 5 54 0
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. J. Robertson, Marb. 20 26 188 1
2. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 14 26 185 1
3. M. Richardson, Masco 8 11 144 1
4. M. Nordin, Ham-Wen 9 20 141 1
5. W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 15 25 124 0
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 11 157 1
2. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 10 145 1
3. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 9 76 0
4. O. Keve, Beverly 3 71 1
5. C. Cronin, Marb. 8 70 0
6. J. Delaney, St. John’s 6 62 1
7. J. Carmilia, Danvers 6 61 0
8. N. Cantalupo, Masco 1 57 1
9. S. OFurie, St. John’s 4 53 1
10. J. Doody, Marblehead 4 51 0
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
26,785 — Number of days since Peabody High defeated Marblehead in a varsity football game. That came on November 15, 1947, a 19-0 home triumph for the Tanners. The teams played for the next five years following that, then picked up their rivalry again in 2015 after a 63-year hiatus .... and each of those 10 games have results in wins for the Magicians.
GAMES TO WATCH
Salem (0-1) at Gloucester (1-0) Friday at Newell Stadium, 5 p.m.: The Witches were unable to get untracked offensively in their opener and gave up three special teams scores, spelling doom. On the flip side, Gloucester raced out to a three-touchdown lead and knocked off Saugus, 28-14, in a semi-upset. Can Salem find its offense, tighten up on D and return home with a win in Gloucester for the first time in almost 22 years? Or will Gloucester run its win streak over the Witches up to 19 straight games?
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex (0-1) at Triton (0-1) Friday at Triton HS, 5 p.m.: The Hornets will be looking to break into the win column after falling to defending CAL Kinney champ North Reading a week ago, 33-13. Triton, on the other hand, is also look for its first win after a loss to Lynnfield. Manchester Essex will be looking to improve its offensive output while Triton will be looking to improve its defensive performance after allowing 46 points a week ago.
¢¢¢
BC High (0-1) at St. John’s Prep (1-0) Saturday at Glatz Field, 12:30 p.m.: The Eagles won their opener over St. Mary’s of Lynn without much difficulty, but looked sluggish at times and saw many areas that needed improving. BC High comes into town having already played a Catholic Conference game and will have the edge in that department. Can St. John’s Prep rise up and meet the challenge?
¢¢¢
Masconomet (1-0) at Beverly (0-1) Saturday at Forti Field, 1 p.m.: A statement was made last week when the Chieftains shut out the defending Northeastern Conference champions from Danvers; conversely, Beverly allowed 34 points to a potent Marblehead squad. For the Panthers to prevail in their home opener, it’s a must that they get their offense untracked and tighten up defensively against a big, burly Masconomet front.