AREA LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. C. Eary, Danvers 15 156 1
2. R. Canova, Danvers 25 155 3
3. J. Loreti, Beverly 7 123 2
4. D. Cifuentes, Bp. Fen. 11 110 3
5. J. Mallette, Ipswich 9 90 1
6. J. Guy, SJP 16 90 1
7. C. Terry, Ipswich 16 86 0
8. P. Nistl, SJP 8 63 1
9. J. Stanton-Jones, Bevely 9 43 0
10. C. James, Ipswich 15 41 1
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. M. Crowley, SJP 9 16 136 2
2. D. Morency, Beverly 3 8 111 1
3. M. Lastes, Masco. 3 6 100 2
4. C. James, Ipswich 7 11 90 2
5. J. Romans, Bp. Fen. 7 11 54 1
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. D. Moreland, Beverly 1 80 1
2. J. Delaney, SJP 4 74 1
3. D. Michael, Masco. 2 52 0
4. J. Aguero, SJP 1 46 0
5. N. Captalupo 0 39 1
6. C. Eary, Danvers 2 38 0
7. C. McAdams, Ipswich 3 31 0
8. E. jean-Charles, Ipswich 1 30 0
9. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 3 29 2
10. S. Fabiano, Bp. Fen. 2 25 0
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Salem News coverage area only.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Number of combined consecutive opening day victories for coaches of schools located within the Onion Town of Danvers. St. John’s Prep has won six straight openers and Danvers High has been victorious in five straight. Neither head coach — Brian St. Pierre for the Eagles and Ryan Nolan of the Falcons — has suffered an opening day defeat in his career.
The next longest opening day win streaks (locally) belong to Gloucester (4), Ipswich, Marblehead and Swapscott (3 each) and Bishop Fenwick and Salem (2 each).
Masconomet has the longest active opening day futile streak at 10, followed by Essex Tech at three. Beverly, Peabody and Hamilton-Wenham have flip-flopped openers in recent years and have neither won or lost consecutively.
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (0-0) at North Andover (0-0), Friday, 4 p.m.: The Magicians have flown under the radar this preseason but have a chance to announce to Eastern Mass. that they’re for real if they can knock off the defending Division 2 state champs. Though the Knights graduated QB Jake McElroy, they have skill in the backfield with Freddy Gabin (15 TDs) and Methuen transfer Ricky Brutus (13 TDs). The typically stingy Marblehead defense will be tested and the early start could disrupt routines.
¢¢¢
Lynn English (0-0) vs. Swampscott (0-0), Friday at Blocksidge Field, 7 p.m.: The 4th annual Blydell Cup starts the season with a bang for two teams with Super Bowl apsirations in their respective divisions. It’ll be the first night game in Swamspcott without portable lights, so expect the energy to the sky high for the home team. Both teams have capable passing attacks, but the ability of Dylan January and the Big Blue defense to stop the run in the second half and avoid being worn down the way they were in last year’s loss will be the key.
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep (1-0) vs. Haverhill (0-0), Saturday at Trinity Stadium, 3 p.m.: Last time an Eagles team was at Trinity Stadium, they were losing the Super 8 baseball title in June, so expect them to want this trip to turn out a little better. The Eagle defense was outstanding last weekend, though the Hillies boast a dangerous 3-year starter at QB in Brady Skefas. Having a game under their belts already certainly favors the visitors.
¢¢¢
Follow @SalemNewsSports on Twitter Friday and Saturday for up to the minute accounts of all the football action all over the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.