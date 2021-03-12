RETURNING LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 191 1,029 16
2. C. Terry, Ipswich 134 837 6
3. G. Glass, Man. Esx. 117 628 13
4. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 67 391 3
5. C. McRae, Salem 80 386 3
6. C. Huntley, Ipswich 67 363 4
7. T. Destino, Fenwick 64 350 4
8. J. Loreti, Beverly 53 345 4
9. G. Walker, Masco 58 321 1
10. K. Maglione, Peabody 41 298 4
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. J. Robertson, Marb. 117 175 1,574 16
2. C. Wilson, Fenwick 80 136 1,462 19
3. W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 70 121 1,187 11
4. D. Morency, Beverly 39 72 529 4
5. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 18 45 195 1
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 53 1,130 12
2. A. Martinez, Fenwick 35 624 7
3. A. Augustin, Swampscott 36 507 6
4. J. Delaney, St. John’s 27 501 5
5. S. Fabiano, Fenwick 21 367 5
6. J. Bruhm, Ipswich 15 342 6
7. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 12 156 0
8. X. Bascon, Swampscott 22 197 2
9. M. Nordin, Ham-Wen 6 125 1
10. K. Maglione 15 122 0
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
461 — Number of days since a high school football game was played in the state of Massachusetts. That day — Dec. 7, 2019 — saw three of our local teams play in Super Bowl games (St. John’s Prep, Swampscott, Bishop Fenwick), with St. John’s winning its second straight Division 1 state crown while Swampscott prevailed in the Division 5 title tilt.
GAMES TO WATCH
Danvers at Masconomet, tonight at Roberts Field (5 p.m.): It’s a big clash right out of the gates for the host Chieftains, who in their first game as an official Northeastern Conference member take on the defending NEC North champions. Both teams possess a lot of talent up front, where the contest will likely be decided.
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex at North Reading, tomorrow at N. Reading HS (1 p.m.): Manchester Essex’s return to the Cape Ann League will be against the defending Kinney (Large) Division champs, which won nine games a year ago. Saturday's CAL crossover game is a battle of the Hornets as Division 7 Manchester Essex will be looking to upset a Division 4 North Reading squad.
¢¢¢
Gloucester vs. Saugus, tomorrow at Newell Stadium (1 p.m.): The Fishermen fell to the Sachems last fall for the first time since 1990 and are looking to start off the season on a high note after a tough 2019 season. Both teams will be looking to establish the run while Gloucester will be looking for a win in its opener for the fifth time in six seasons.
¢¢¢
Salem vs. Swampscott tomorrow at Donaldson Field in Peabody (4 .m.): The Witches are playing their ‘home’ games at Bishop Fenwick’s turf field this season on Saturday afternoons, and they face a big test right away in the potent Big Blue. Can Salem pull off the upset? To do so, its defense will have to come up with several huge stops and, likely, turnovers.