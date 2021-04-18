MANCHESTER — If you missed the first couple of minutes of Friday's Cape Ann League football clash between host Manchester Essex and visiting Ipswich, you were probably wondering what the heck happened.
The Hornets muffed the opening kick off, giving Ipswich great field position and allowing them to score on the very next play via a 32-yard run from Malcolm MacDonald. Minutes later, the Tigers wound up returning the favor with a fumble on a punt return, putting the ball back in Manchester's hands.
This time, the hosts took full advantage of the turnover en route to their first touchdown in three weeks — a beautiful 19-yard pass from quarterback Will Levendusky to receiver Alex Furse. Furse wound up breaking his collarbone on the play, but that didn't take any joy away from the heavily anticipated score.
"We'll take it. We hadn't scored in three weeks and at that point it was only a 7-6 game," said Hornets' head coach Jeff Hutton. "(Furse) caught it and ran and broke his collarbone but what a way to go out right? I mean, we knew it was going to eventually turn but it was nice to kind of feel that excitement on the sidelines."
Unfortunately for Manchester Essex, it did indeed go south from there.
Ipswich shut out their CAL opponents the rest of the way, earning a 35-6 triumph to remain unbeaten on the year at 6-0.
"I think a lot of kids stepped up and played hard," said Ipswich head coach Kevin Fessette. "(Manchester) is gonna bring their best every time and they're really well coached so we just had to make sure we were playing right from the get go. For a while there we were having some trouble and that was because of what they were doing; we have to make sure to clean up those mistakes and execute more consistently and I think we'll be OK."
The Tigers looked more than OK after the frantic opening frame.
Quarterback Aiden Arnold was the driving force, getting things going with a nine yard rushing score late in the first quarter to increase the lead. He added a gutsy touchdown pass to Cole Terry on a jump ball in the end zone as time ran out in the first half, that one coming from 25 yards out.
Then in the third quarter, Arnold worked his magic again, putting on a series of jukes in the backfield before streaking his way up the sidelines for a 64-yard touchdown run as time expired in the quarter.
Arnold finished the contest with 69 yards through the air and 81 more on the ground, and truthfully, it felt like a lot more.
"That quarterback I think is really the difference maker," admitted Hutton. "He's so smooth back there and can change speed and direction very well. When you have three good backs and now you got a quarterback who can throw it? I mean, you just can't cover everything. They've got some horses there this year."
With Arnold doing his thing under center, that took some of the pressure of lead back Terry, who had a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished the contest with 77 yards on just nine carries. MacDonald also had a breakthrough day, scoring on the terrific run out of the gate and finishing with 67 yards on just five carries to go with one catch for 17 yards. Nikhil Walker also chipped in with a great catch down field early in action, while opening up holes with regularity on the line.
On the other side, Levendusky had some fine plays offensively and managed to go over 100 yards through the air despite only completing five passes. Sam Rice was the beneficiary of 45 of those yards, hauling in a deep pass to move the chains early in the third. That catch and run actually helped Manchester get all the way inside the Ipswich five-yard line, but a huge Tigers' stop on fourth and short halted that golden opportunity.
With the win, Ipswich officially claimed a regular season CAL title, something the Tigers will certainly celebrate for a while before getting to work for next week's season finale against Hamilton-Wenham.
"It feels good, it does, but it just feels like we still got more work to do," said Fessette. "Hamilton-Wenham is a very good football team and we'd like to at least give our best in that game and we'll see what happens.
Ipswich 35, Manchester Essex 6
at Manchester Essex Regional High School
Ipswich 14 14 7 0 — 35
Manchester 6 0 0 0 — 6
I - Malcolm MacDonald 33 run (Rowan Silva kick)
M - Alex Furse 19 catch from Will Levendusky (rush failed)
I - Aiden Arnold 9 run (Silva kick)
I - Cole Terry 7 run (Silva kick)
I - Terry 25 pass from Arnold (Silva kick)
I - Arnold 64 run (Silva kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ipswich — Aiden Arnold 4-81, Cole Terry 9-77, Malcolm MacDonald 5-67, David Lonergan 4-22, Rowan Silva 2-1, Frank Cusack 1- (-1); Manchester — A.J. Pallazola 6-30, Will Levendusky 5-27, Henry Otterbein 5-24, Samuel Rice 13-16, Joseph Daly 2-11.
PASSING: Ipswich — Arnold 3-7-69-1-0; Manchester — Levendusky 5-11-101-1-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Nikhil Walker 1-27, Terry 1-25, MacDonald 1-17; Manchester — Pallazola 2-37, Furse 1-19, Rice 1-45.