The high school football season has raced past the midpoint of the regular season. On Cape Ann, Gloucester and Manchester Essex are in very different spots heading into the second half with three more weeks until the MIAA playoffs begin.
The 3-0 Hornets are playing for seeding in Division 7 North and are currently at the top of the standings. Gloucester, on the other hand, is 0-4 and looking to get something going to build momentum.
Long awaited homecoming
The schedule makers were not kind to the Fishermen this fall, both in terms of the teams they played out of conference (which was really just a tough break) and the way the schedule was set up.
It’s tough enough for a team with only a half dozen starters returning, low numbers and a first year head coach. It’s even tougher for that team to have to go on the road for the first four weeks of the season, and those four games came against teams with a combined record of 13-3.
Gloucester struggled in those games as a lack of depth took its toll, especially the last three games against Marblehead, Peabody and Lynn English were the team was solid for most of the first half but wore down in the second half.
On Friday, the Fishermen are hoping a change in venue will lead to a change in results. Gloucester finally has its home opener at Newell Stadium and it’s against another very good team as Beverly visits the island for a Northeastern Conference North clash (7 p.m.).
The Panthers enter at 2-2 with wins over Winthrop and Lynn English and losses to Swampscott and Marblehead in their last two games.
Beverly, which has lost its last two games to Gloucester, is led by a three-pronged rushing attack. Marje Mulumba (229 yards) leads the way along with Joey Loreti (160 yards) but the two have been banged up in recent weeks. Jaichuan Santos-Jones has stepped into that feature back role and has performed well with 209 yards and a touchdown on the season.
When the Panthers throw, the Fishermen defense will have to be wary of Duncan Moreland, a big wideout who has committed to the University of New Hampshire and leads the team with 192 yards and a touchdown receiving on the season.
As usual, Beverly also has a big and physical line to go with its skill players.
When Gloucester has the ball, it will be looking to get something going after struggling to move the football in its last three games, all shutouts.
The Panthers have an aggressive 4-3 front but Gloucester usually sees an eight man box because it runs the ball so much.
This year, however, the Fishermen have actually had more success through the air than on the ground giving the defense something extra to think about.
Gloucester had tried a little bit of everything through four games, a run heavy attack, drives that are more pass heavy, balance between run and pass and they have even gone deep into their playbook. But they are still searching for those reliable plays to string together a scoring drive.
With three regular season games to go, the postseason is looking like a long shot for the Fishermen, who are winless in a section where four teams are undefeated and three more have only one loss. Gloucester has only missed the playoffs once in the current playoff format, back in 2014
Hornets back at home after bye
Manchester Essex is rested and ready to go after a bye in Week 5, its second of the regular season. The Hornets will be looking to make it four straight wins to open the season on Friday afternoon with Roxbury Prep visiting Hyland Field for a 4 p.m. meeting.
The new independent schedule has been very kind to the Hornets in the early going as they have outscored KIPP Academy, Brighton and Boston English by a combined score of 105-0, dominating on both sides of the ball in every game.
On offense, Jeff Hutton’s squad can run and pass. While Gavin Glass carries the rushing load, Lars Arntsen and A.J. Pallazola have been great complements and both are potential big play threats.
When the Hornets throw, Will Levendusky has been outstanding at quarterback as he hasn’t thrown an interception to go along with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
That combined with a dominant defense makes Manchester Essex a matchup nightmare and a real contender in the section.
Let’s be honest, the Hornets have probably been legitimate contenders in Division 7 North for a while, but outside of last season their schedule kept them from competing and, in a lot of cases, kept them out of the playoffs. In 2019, Manchester Essex is showing how strong it is when playing against teams its own size.
Manchester Essex figures to be the heavy favorite again on Friday as Roxbury Prep enters with a 1-4 record with a win over East Boston and most recently a loss to Weston last week.
The Hornets will be looking to hold onto the top seed in Division 7 North with a win. Manchester Essex is currently the only undefeated team in the section and coming away with a win this week is very important as the schedule gets much more difficult in the final two weeks of the regular season when Bedford and Arlington Catholic visit Hyland Field. Those two games should be a good postseason tune-up for the Hornets.
Cape Ann Football Stat Leaders
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yards TD
Gavin Glass, ME 37 231 4
Lars Arntsen, ME 14 158 2
Daylon Lark, Gloucester 46 130 0
A.J. Pallazola, ME 18 119 3
Jazayah Sainterling, Gloucester 10 79 0
PASSING
Player, School Comp. Att. Yards TD
Will Levendusky, ME 27 39 443 4
Sam Ciolino, Gloucester 27 44 400 1
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
Tristan Nowak, ME 11 173 2
Daylon Lark, Gloucester 7 152 1
Ben Renales, Gloucester 8 117 0
Frank Wood, ME 4 108 1
Gavin Glass, ME 4 65 0
