Area leaders
FALL 2 LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 36 376 5
2. J. Guy, St. John’s 50 276 2
3. G. Percy, Marblehead 50 243 3
4. R. Schirippa, Essex Tech 55 233 1
5. C. Huntley, Ipswich 15 223 2
6. J Irvine, Beverly 20 198 2
7. C. DeCoste, Gloucester 49 185 4
8. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 40 183 6
9. J. Roberston, Marb. 26 170 3
10. J. Jones, Beverly 18 164 0
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 28 64 534 5
2. J. Robertson, Marb. 49 67 449 5
3. V. Harrington, St. John’s 26 55 400 5
4. W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 27 53 349 2
5. C. Wilson, Fenwick 17 24 311 2
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 19 388 4
2. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 25 328 2
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 17 251 3
4. S. Fabiano, Fenwick 12 221 3
5. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 16 203 1
6. J. Carmilia, Danvers 17 187 2
7. J. Doody, Marb. 11 171 0
8. B. Pszenny, Peabody 9 159 2
9. C. Cronin, Marb. 16 140 3
10. A. Martinez, Fenwick 5 136 1
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
14.8 — Yards per carry for Ipswich’s Chase Huntley, tops among all area ball carriers with at least 10 totes. Other YPC leaders: Gloucester’s Frank DeSisto (10.4), Beverly’s Jordan Irvine (9.9), Marblehead’s Tim Cronin (8.25), St. John’s Prep’s Ryan Grenier (7.42), Peabody’s Cam Cuzzi (7.41), Marblehead’s Josh Robertson (6.54), Beverly’s Jaichun Jones (5.85), Ipswich’s Cole Terry (.72), Fenwick’s Tucker Destino (5.63) and St. John’s Prep’s James Guy (5.57).
GAMES TO WATCH
Ipswich (2-0) at Newburyport (2-1) Friday at World War Stadium, 5 p.m.: The Tigers have had a week off to prepare for this Cape Ann League crossover clash and they’re certainly hungry to avenge last year’s narrow one-point loss. Ipswich has a tough multi-headed running attack led by Chase Huntley and Cole Terry and a defense capable of creating turnovers. Look for the more physical of the sides to emerge victorious in this one.
¢¢¢
Gloucester (3-0) at Beverly (1-2) Saturday at Forti Fied, 1 p.m.: The Fisherman are flying high but there’s no doubt the Panthers will be their toughest test of the season to date. Last time Beverly lost, they played their most physical and impressive game of the season at home, and to boot they’ve never lost a varsity football game at Frank Forti Field. Which Panthers team shows up Saturday?
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep (1-1) at St. John’s Shrewsbury (0-1) Saturday at noon: How will the Eagles bounce back after one of their toughest defensive showings in over a decade? A long bus ride to Shrewsbury can certainly galvanize this squad while the Pioneers are a bit of an unknown commodity with only one game played in this Fall 2 season. The Eagles need to re-establish thier identity and continue to develop some of their very talented young players.
¢¢¢
Masconomet (1-1) at Marblehead (3-0) Saturday at Piper Field, 2 p.m.: A healthy Chieftains team can surely contend with the Magicians at the line of scrimmage, but will Masconomet get some of its injured senior standouts back by Saturday? That remains to be seen. Marblehead shook off a rusty week 2 performance with an almost flawless win over Saugus and appears to be firing on all cylinders in the comforts of Piper Field’s turf.