Area leaders
FALL 2 LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 82 462 2
2. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 52 410 5
3. G. Percy, Marblehead 61 325 3
4. C. Huntley, Ipswich 20 266 2
5. J Irvine, Beverly 29 257 2
6. R. Schirippa, Essex Tech 67 252 1
7. C. Cronin, Marblehead 25 222 2
8. T. Destino, Fenwick 40 221 4
9. C. Terry, Ipswich 36 202 3
10. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 48 198 6
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 44 82 643 8
2. J. Robertson, Marb. 61 86 643 9
3. M. Richardson, Masco 34 65 406 4
4. V. Harrington, St. John’s 26 55 400 5
5. W. Levendusky, Man. Esx. 31 59 379 2
6. C. Wilson, Fenwick 24 38 376 3
7. S. Lynch, Peabody 34 59 346 4
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 27 526 6
2. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 32 408 2
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 19 265 3
4. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 21 246 1
4. J. Doody, Marblehead 14 244 3
6. S. Fabiano, Fenwick 14 231 3
7. J. Carmilia, Danvers 20 241 2
8. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 11 224 3
9. B. Pszenny, Peabody 10 178 2
10. J. Del Valle, Salem 22 163 0
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage areas only.
BY THE NUMBERS
+93 — Point differential for Marblehead in terms of points scored vs. points allowed in the first two quarters of games so far this season. Jumping out to an early lead can be a harbinger for eventual victory, just as falling behind can spell eventual doom. Here are each of our area team’s plus-minus marks in terms of points scored and points allowed in the first half of Fall 2 contests thus far:
School +/- PF PA
Marblehead +93 100 7
Bp. Fenwick +73 73 0
Gloucester +31 63 32
Swampscott +27 27 0
Beverly +23 51 28
Ipswich +13 40 27
St. John’s +13 50 37
Peabody -3 24 27
Masconomet -21 14 35
Man. Esx. -33 9 42
Ham-Wenham -37 33 70
Danvers -41 7 48
Essex Tech -48 27 85
Salem -112 0 112
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (4-0) at Danvers (1-3) Friday at Morse Field at Deering Stadium, 5 p.m.: The Magicians and the Falcons usually find themselves, in recent years, battling for the top spot in the Northeastern Conference North title chase. That won’t be the case this season because of injuries to a youthful Danvers squad, but the hosts would love nothing better than to rise up and burst the Magicians’ bubble. To do so, they’ll have to find a way to stop Marblehead’s dynamic run-pass attack while controlling the football offensively.
¢¢¢
Lynnfield (4-0) at Ipswich (3-0) Friday at Jack Welch Field, 5 p.m.: A battle of long-time Cape Ann League rivals promises to be a dandy between divergently different offenses and two stingy defenses. Can the host Tigers pound the rock and attack Lynnfield’s defense with a ball-control attack? Can the Pioneers chuck-and-duck their way downfield, as is their custom, against Ipswich’s formidable 3-4 defense? It’ll all play out tonight.
¢¢¢
Peabody (2-1) at Beverly (2-2) Saturday at Frank Forti Field, 1 p.m.: Somewhat quietly, the Tanners have been one of the best teams in the Northeastern Conference this spring, combining a stingy defense, timely scoring and a will to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Now they travel over to the Garden City to face a Panthers program that is hoping to end its lose-one, win-one streak four games into the campaign. Line play will be huge in terms of who can control the football and, ultimately, the final outcome.