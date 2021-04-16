Area leaders
FALL 2 LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 106 552 3
2. G. Percy, Marb. 78 440 4
3. F. DeSisto, Gloucester 52 410 5
4. C. Terry, Ipswich 55 356 2
5. T. Destino, Fenwick 49 288 6
6. R. Schirippa, Essex Tech 75 281 1
7. C. Cronin, Marb. 25 268 2
8. C. Huntley, Ipswich 20 266 2
9. J. Irvine, Beverly 29 257 2
10. C. DeCoste, Gloucester 71 252 5
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 53 98 849 9
2. J. Robertson, Marb. 77 105 836 11
3. V. Harrington, St. John’s 34 80 576 6
4. C. Coffey, H-W 41 68 558 5
5. C. Wilson, Fenwick 35 54 538 5
6. S. Lynch, Peabody 45 82 511 5
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 23 595 6
2. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 38 550 3
3. J. Delaney, St. John’s 25 386 4
4. J. Doody, Marblehead 18 320 4
5. S. Fabiano, Fenwick 17 295 4
6. J. Carmilia, Danvers 24 287 2
7. A. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 24 277 1
8. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 12 270 3
9. B. Pszenny, Peabody 14 249 2
10. C. Cronin, Marblehead 28 234 4
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News coverage area only.
BY THE NUMBERS
130.1 — Passer efficiency rating, on the NFL scale, for Swampscott junior Cam O’Brien, who had five TD passes and no interceptions in only two games and 26 attempts. Also checking in with passing ratings over 95 are: Josh Robertsonn from Marblehead (123.3), Chrys Wilson from Bishop Fenwick (113.04) and Carter Coffey from Hamilton-Wenham (98.7).
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (5-0) at Mascononmet (2-2) Friday at Walt Roberts Field, 5 p.m.: Perhaps the awful forecasted weather is the only thing that can slow down Marblehad’s passing attack? These teams combined for more than 50 passes in the first meeting, a 35-19 Magician win, and it seems unlikely conditions will allow that sort of air raid Friday. Both teams love to play smash mouth football, too, so a change in styles won’t mean a change in quality.
¢¢¢
Beverly (2-3) at Swampscott (2-0) Friday at Blocksidge Field, 6 p.m.: The Panthers have yet to drop back-to-bac games this season while the Big Blue have yet to even play in back-to-back weeks. It’s surely the biggest test of the year for the Big Blue, who got the better of Beverly in 2019 and haven’t lost the Panthers since 2013. A sustained run game and a decent pass rush with be the keys for the visitors.
¢¢¢
Gloucester (3-2) vs. Peabody (3-1) Friday at Newell Stadium, 5 p.m.: A Northeastern Conference crossover battle pits a red hot Peabody team, winners of three straight, against a Gloucester team looking to snap a two-game losing skid. Both teams can clinch a winning record for the season with a victory.
¢¢¢
Manchester Essex (1-4) vs. Ipswich (4-0) Friday at Hyland Field, 5 p.m.: The Tigers can clinch at least a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division title with a victory while Manchester Essex is looking to finish off the season with a win in its final game. The Hornets have dropped three straight and are looking to score for the first time since Week 2. Ipswich is looking to run its win total up to five in a row.