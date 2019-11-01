It was an impressive regular season for Cape Ann soccer teams and, as a result, the area is not only well represented in the state tournament, four teams will be hosting opening round games after landing in the top half of their respective brackets.
The state soccer tournament begins for Cape Ann teams with three games on Tuesday. The Manchester Essex boys open up postseason play as the No. 2 seed in Division 4 North with a 3 p.m. first round tilt against No. 15 Stoneham. At 6 p.m., both Gloucester and Rockport will host first round games. The Fishermen earned the No. 7 seed in Division 3 North and will host No. 10 Lynnfield. Rockport, on the other hand, is the No. 8 seed in Division 4 North and will host No. 9 Matignon.
On Wednesday, the Manchester Essex girls are in action. The Hornets are the No. 3 seed in Division 4 North and host No. 6 St. Mary's in the Division 4 North Quarterfinals at Hyland Field (3 p.m.).
The Fishermen (10-6-2) are looking to reach the sectional quarterfinals for just the third time in program history and take on a battle tested Lynnfield team, which sports a record of 9-8-1, out of the Cape Ann League Kinney Division. Tuesday night's winner will advance to the sectional quarterfinals against the winner of Monday's first round match between No. 2 Northeast and No. 15 Saugus.
No. 3 Watertown meets No. 14 Weston and No. 6 Dracut takes on No. 11 Melrose on Gloucester's side of the bracket.
In Division 4 North boys, Rockport and Manchester Essex sit on opposite ends of the bracket and can not meet until the sectional finals.
The Vikings (9-4-5) and Matignon (9-5-2) will be meeting for a chance to face No. 1 Salem Academy, who is the top seed despite the fact that it played only eight regular season games, sporting a record of 6-1-1. On Rockport's side of the bracket, No. 4 Mystic Valley meets No. 13 Arlington Catholic and No. 5 Burke takes on No. 12 Lynn Tech.
As the No. 2 seed, Manchester Essex will be getting a Stoneham team that struggled during the regular season with a 6-12 record. That record, however, is a bit misleading as the Spartans are the smallest school in the Middlesex League, which features a bunch of powerful teams in higher divisions.
If the Hornets can get past Stoneham, they will meet the winner of Tuesday's first round game between No. 7 Bishop Fenwick and No. 10 Georgetown. On that side of the bracket, No. 3 Essex Tech takes on No. 14 Lowell Catholic and No. 6 New Mission meets No. 11 Austin Prep.
The Manchester Essex girls earned a bye in the first round, so when the team takes the field on Wednesday, all of the pretenders will have been eliminated and only contenders remain. St. Mary's has been a staple near the top of the Division 4 North bracket in recent years, but Manchester Essex has also turned in plenty of tournament success, reaching the finals twice in the last four seasons.
Wednesday's winner will take on either No. 2 Innovation Charter, which had a first round bye, or the winner of No. 7 Lowell Catholic vs. No. 10 St. Joseph's Prep. No. 1 Amesbury, the two-time defending Division 4 North champ, is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
