Four Fishermen football players honored by NEC

The Northeastern Conference named All Conference teams for the first time this school year, and four Gloucester football players were recognized by the conference.
The Fishermen, who finished up the Fall 2 campaign with a 3-4 record, were led by a pair of players named to the NEC South's All Conference team in sophomore fullback/linebacker Caleb DeCoste and senior split end/linebacker Quinten Ulrich.
DeCoste was one of Gloucester's most consistent players on both sides of the ball. Offensively he was second on the team with 265 rushing yards and tied for the team lead with five touchdowns. Defensively he was a rock at middle linebacker and one of the team's leading tacklers.
Ulrich, on the other hand, started out playing split end but injuries saw him take snaps at wingback and running back as well. The senior had game breaking speed, which he showed off on his 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Winthrop. He was also a standout at outside linebacker, holding the edge and helping out in pass coverage when needed.
Gloucester also had a pair of players named All NEC Honorable mention in senior captain Zach Abbott and junior Aidan Cornetta.
Abbott started both ways on the line for the Fishermen and was a standout at the guard position. Defensively he switched from end to linebacker where he made plays at both spots.
Cornetta was Gloucester's leading receiver this season with 138 yards, he also had three interceptions in the secondary at his safety spot.
Winthrop senior running back Bobby Hubert was named the NEC South MVP while Vikings coach Jonathan Cadigan was Coach of the Year.
In the NEC North, Marblehead junior quarterback Josh Robertson was named the conference MVP with Magician's coach Jim Rudloff taking Coach of the Year honors.