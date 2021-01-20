Sometimes the final score does not do justice to the way a team played in a given game. Rockport head hockey coach Kyle Nelson believes that was the case in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss to Lynnfield at Talbot Rink.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing big time changes to the way sports are scheduled, the Vikings moved from the Commonwealth Athletic Conference to the Cape Ann League for the 2021 season. That means a Division 3 program has a schedule loaded with Division 2 and even Division 1 state tournament regulars.
Lynnfield is one of those state tournament regulars, and while its speed and depth of talent got the best of Rockport at times, Nelson was still quick to credit the performance.
“We played a lot better than the score shows,” he said. “I thought it was an all around strong team effort. Obviously we need to find ways to score more but I thought we skated with them and we didn’t get a lot of puck luck on either end.”
Rockport (0-5) came flying out of the gates, putting four shots on goal in the first three minutes of play with a pair of odd man rushes, that were both turned aside by Pioneers’ goalie Jake DeBenedictis, who had 23 saves in a shutout.
“We knew we needed the first one tonight against a team like that,” Nelson said. “We came out hot but their goalie made a few good saves and then they started to find their game.”
Lynnfield started to tilt the ice in its favor at the 10 minute mark of the opening frame and the visitors opened the scoring with a Tyler Scoppettuolo goal at the 7:30 mark. The junior defenseman would add a second tally with 40 seconds left in the frame, putting home a feed from Nathan Alves on a 2-on-1, to make it 2-0 Pioneers at the first intermission.
Lynnfield (1-1-1) put the game away with a four goal outburst in the second frame.
Owen Kennedy’s wrist shot from the point deflected into the net to make it 3-0. William Steadman and Brenden Henehan scored 44 seconds apart in the middle of the frame and Chase Carney capped the scoring with a goal in the final four minutes to extend the lead to 6-0.
Rockport had a few strong chances in the third, with senior captain Rowan Silva leading the charge, but could not find the back of the net. Goalie Jack Crompton made 28 saves.
“Our game plan was to make them shoot from the outside and we did that for the most part,” Nelson said. “They got a couple bounces and converted on their rushes and we didn’t convert on our chances. We’re playing great against some very good teams but we haven’t played with a lead since the first game, we have to find ways to get up on the scoreboard.”
Rockport returns to action on Saturday against Triton at the Graf Rink in Newburyport (2 p.m.).