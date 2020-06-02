Four ME players honored with EMGLCA Awards

With the 2020 lacrosse season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association still wanted to honor the class of 2020 for its contributions to the sport over the last four years.
As a result, the EMGLCA created four new awards, a Community Service Award, a Leadership Award, a Scholar Athlete Award and a Sportsmanship Award.
"In spite of the disruption to their senior years and the cancellation of the spring season, we know that seniors have continued to motivate and inspire their teammates with leadership and positivity," the EMGLCA said in a release.
Four Manchester Essex players received an award.
Annika Smith, who was slated to start on the Hornets attack this spring, received the Community Service Award. Isabell Amigo, a starter on the Hornets' defense, received the leadership award. Bridget Twombly, an All-Star midfielder in 2019, received the Scholar Athlete Award. Molly Brady, a key contributor on the attack, received the Sportsmanship Award.
All four players were key contributors as juniors in the team's run to the Division 2 North State Championship Game.