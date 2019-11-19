The sectional finals were not kind to Cape Ann teams as they combined to go 0-4 in the sectional championship game this season. That means the fall season is just about finished in the area.
While Thanksgiving Day football is still on the docket, no team on Cape Ann can win a state championship, but that does not mean this season wasn't a success. In fact, it was a huge success with tournament wins all over the place and impressive performances all around.
Tournament success means lots of good games, here's a look at the top games of the postseason, in no particular order.
Impressive performances
Teams look to elevate their play when the stakes are at their highest, and we saw several examples of that in the past few weeks in the state tournament.
Manchester Essex boys soccer 3, Bishop Fenwick 1, Division 4 North Quarterfinals: This game at Hyland field was vintage Hornets. Bishop Fenwick took an early 1-0 lead, but Manchester Essex didn't panic. Instead, the Hornets stuck to their game plan, dominated possession and eventually capitalized when they got the chance to score.
Kellen Furse and Naderson Curtis gave the Hornets the lead heading into halftime and Eli Cox scored in the second half to make it 3-1. After allowing an early goal, Manchester Essex completely shut down Bishop Fenwick the rest of the way and cruised to the win.
Gloucester field hockey 2, Danvers 0, Division 2 North Quarterfinals: The deck was stacked against Gloucester in the sectional quarterfinals. The Fishermen were on the road and playing their biggest rival, who beat them twice in a pair of regular season meetings.
Gloucester, however, saved possibly its best performance of the season for the right time.
The Fishermen got on the board in the middle of the first half on a goal from Mia Salah and then turned in a heroic effort on the defensive side of the field, thwarting Danvers' attempt to tie the score. Mia Wheeler's save on a penalty stroke the biggest defensive play of the game.
Maddie Machado added a second half goal and that totally took the wind out of the Falcon's sails as Gloucester went on to control the rest of the way for the win.
Danvers won the Northeastern Conference in the regular season, but Gloucester won the bigger prize by making the deepest tournament run of all the teams in the NEC.
Manchester Essex girls soccer 1, St. Mary's 0, Division 4 North Quarterfinals: The Hornets found themselves in a battle in their tournament opener and proved that they can win in many ways.
A Dasa Hase goal in the opening 90 seconds ended up being the lone goal of the entire game.
From there, the Hornets turned in a brilliant defensive performance and shut down a talented St. Mary's team en route to a spot in the sectional semifinals.
Manchester Essex is known for its ability to score goals and get offensive contributions from countless players. But in the Division 4 North Quarters the team showed that it can get defensive when it needs to as well.
Rockport boys soccer 4, Salem Academy 0, Division 4 North Quarterfinals: The Vikings had not been to the sectional semifinals since 2012 until they dismantled the top seed in Division 4 North on the road and in a rain storm.
When the Vikings get into a groove they are tough to stop and they crushed Salem Academy on the wings, which led to four beautiful goals from Santiago Perez, Andrew Guelli, Benin Murdock and Colby Kelly.
Rockport expertly moved its way past the top seed with precision passing and a nose for the goal. It showed off all the skills necessary to reach the third round of the postseason.
Manchester Essex football 30, Georgetown 7, Division 7 North Quarterfinals: The Hornets tournament opener was a standout performance against a rival opponent that was up to the challenge.
Manchester Essex got better as the game went on and its physicality ended up being too much for Georgetown to withstand for a full four quarters. The Hornets scored 30 unanswered points including 17 in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
While the Hornet's physicality was on full display, they were also helped by an incredible performance from sophomore A.J. Pallazola, whose fake punt led to the team's first touchdown. He followed it up by throwing a touchdown pass on a wingback option and then capped off the scoring with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Nail biting contests
The state tournament is always remembered for the nail biters. It is the most rewarding and most cruel time of the year as one little mistake or one big play can be the difference in moving to the next round and seeing the season come to an end.
There were several tense games that could have gone either way this fall, most of them losses for the local teams. But that does not take away from the performances in each one of those contests and those performances deserve to be recognized even if it didn't lead to the desired result.
Lynnfield field hockey 1, Manchester Essex 0, Division 2 North Quarterfinals: The eventual Division 2 North champion Pioneers, who ended up knocking out both Manchester Essex and Gloucester, hung on for a win at Hyland Field in the second round of the tournament.
This was a tough pill to swallow for the Hornets not only because they lost, but they played a really good game. In fact, they controlled the ebb and flow on the field for about three quarters of the afternoon, constantly pressuring the circle and working for scoring chances.
Lynnfield goalie Ava O'Brien was the difference as a late goal ended the season for Manchester Essex, which was the better team for most of the afternoon and showed why the program is going deep into the postseason every single year.
Lynnfield boys soccer 1, Gloucester 0, Division 3 North First Round: The Fishermen and Pioneers traded scoring chances throughout the night in the opening round meeting at Newell Stadium.
Lynnfield's goal in the opening minutes of the second half ended up being the difference and Gloucester had its chances but could not score on a hot goalie.
Although it was disappointing for one of the most talented offensive teams in the area to go out via shutout, the Fishermen were far from bad on that night. In defeat, Gloucester showed that it can be a well rounded team and defended very well against a talented group of Lynnfield strikers. The Fishermen, however, could not catch a break on the offensive end of the field.
The loss also showed just how close Gloucester was to making a run as the Pioneers won two more rounds before being bounced in the Division 3 North Finals.
Gloucester field hockey 1, Pentucket 0, Division 2 North Semifinals: The Fishermen had not been to the sectional finals since 2001 heading into the semifinal meeting with Pentucket, a dangerous No. 10 seed that pulled off two impressive upset wins to get to the semis.
What ensued is what one would expect from two teams in the third round of the tournament, back-and-forth, high caliber field hockey.
A Cammi Cooper goal six minutes into the second half was the game's lone goal, but it was only the start of the drama. Trailing and desperately trying to find the equalizer, Pentucket put on a big press in the final minutes of the game, but Gloucester's defense stood tall and preserved the win.
Gloucester was the favorite to win the game, and they expertly held off a scrappy underdog that turned in a great performance. In order to make the finals, teams need to survive a game like that and the Fishermen showed some serious mental toughness in doing so.
Amesbury girls soccer 2, Manchester Essex 1, Division 4 North Finals: The most heartbreaking defeat of the postseason was Manchester Essex's loss in penalty kicks to its arch rival in the sectional finals.
It was the Hornet's best performance in three tries against Amesbury as they turned in an outstanding performance on both ends of the field against the now four-time sectional champ.
This game had everything. An early Manchester Essex goal from Mia Cromwell, an impressive equalizer from Amesbury, a saved penalty kick from Amesbury late in the second half and a back-and-forth overtime period that still could not settle the score.
The Hornets may have dropped a tough one, but they still showed their championship mettle even in defeat.
