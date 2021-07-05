A sense of normalcy finally returned to the local sports scene in the spring of 2021 as the first MIAA State Tournaments since winter 2020 put a punctuation mark on the school year.
The 2020-21 school year, however, was anything but normal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports season was split into an unprecedented four seasons including a "Fall 2" season sandwiched in between the winter and spring seasons.
Safety restrictions led to some serious changes in the play on the field during the fall season, but as the school year went on, the restrictions became less of a factor.
Covering games in the area was also a different experience, that returned to normal by the end. Attending games with little to no fans in the stands during the fall and winter seasons was a sight to behold, and a sight I hope to never see again. While the athletes still poured their hearts into every performance, the atmosphere just didn't seem right.
Through it all, The Gloucester Daily Tiems still managed to cover several memorable games in the area in each of the four sports seasons, here's a look at some of my favorites.
FALL
Rockport boys soccer 0, Lynnfield 0: Who says scoreless games can't be exciting? This game was as intense as it gets, featuring a Rockport team looking to clinch the CAL Baker Division outright with a point and a Lynnfield team looking to clinch the CAL Kinney outright with a win. It may not have been a tournament game, but it was a tournament atmosphere on the field. Both teams had their chances, but Rockport keeper Camden Wheeler made some big stops to preserve the scoreless draw and the outright CAL Baker title for the Vikings.
Gloucester girls soccer 1, Saugus 0: The Gloucester girls showed in this win over the defending NEC South champs that it would have been right in the tournament mix in a traditional season. The Fishermen pulled off an exciting upset after Darcy Muller scored a goal 16 minutes in and then turned in a standout defensive effort the rest of the way against a relentless Sachems attack to hold on. Freshman Aleena Dort made several big stops in crunch time to preserve Gloucester's best win of the season.
WINTER
Manchester Essex boys basketball 65, Hamilton-Wenham 60: It did not matter that there were no fans in the stands because the intensity on the court still made it a big game atmosphere. The top two teams in the CAL Baker came down to the wire as Manchester Essex chipped away at an early 16-point deficit, eventually taking the lead for good on an Alex Furse three-pointer in the final 10 seconds. The Hornets also got 22 points from senior captain Jack Shaw.
Gloucester girls hockey 5, Masconomet 2: In its first varsity season in over a decade, the Gloucester girls hockey program, a co-op program with Rockport High School, proved right away that it could compete in an established league like the Northeast Hockey League. This February 3 game at Talbot Rink was the team's first win of the season. Senior captain Mia Salah delivered a hat trick and freshman goalie Avery Olson had 31 saves as the Fishermen were in control of this one from start to finish in their most impressive performance of the season.
Gloucester boys hockey 4, Danvers 3: This was just another wacky contest between the two NEC rivals that turned in a dramatic finish that literally came down to the last second. Gloucester opened up a 3-0 lead and looked to be cruising before Danvers battled back to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third. A Jack Delaney goal gave Gloucester a 4-2 lead with 1:18 to play. But Danvers came back to score with 19 seconds left then had a great chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Gloucester goalie Nick Tarantino made a difficult glove save to preserve the win.
FALL 2
Gloucester football 28, Saugus 14: The opening game of the Fall 2 football season saw Gloucester host Saugus at Newell Stadium in early March. There was a lot of pressure on the Fishermen in this game as they needed to come out and show their improvements right away after a 1-10 campaign in 2019. Gloucester did just that, opening up a 21-0 lead early thanks to five turnovers created by the defense. Saugus came back to make it a one score game, but Frank DeSisto broke off a 55-yards touchdown in the final minute to seal a dramatic victory.
Manchester Essex football 13, Triton 10: It was the Hornet's lone win of the season playing an incredibly difficult Cape Ann League schedule, and it came in dramatic and memorable fashion. After Triton took a 10-7 lead late, Manchester Essex needed just one play to take the lead back as quarterback Will Levendusky hit a wide open Sam Rice for an 80-yard touchdown to give the team the win. To make the story more incredible, Rice had not played football since a serious injury his freshman year, opting to play golf, and decided to come out his senior year because football was played in Fall 2.
SPRING
Gloucester softball 3, Danvers 1: Just like the hockey programs, something strange always seems to happen when Gloucester and Danvers meet on the softball diamond as well. This was a game that was highlighted by a controversial play in a scoreless game in the middle innings. Danvers thought it had an inning-ending 5-2-3 double-play to get out of the frame. But after a half hour delay and conference from the umps, the call at first base was changed and the inning kept going. Gloucester eventually took a 1-0 lead when Cameron Carroll scored on a wild pitch directly after the game started back up. Jenna Hoofnagle knocked in two more to give Gloucester a 3-1 win over its biggest rival.
Gloucester baseball 5, Marblehead 4: The eventual Northeastern Conference North champion Fishermen and South champion Magicians had a memorable late season contest at Nate Ross Field. Marblehead took a 2-0 lead right away only to see Gloucester open up a 5-2 lead after just two innings of play. The game, however, settled down from there as the Magicians chipped away and even put the tying run on base in the seventh. Gloucester, however, threw a runner out at second on a wild pitch, one pitch before Marblehead hit a solo home run, to preserve the one-run win. Zach Abbott got the win on the mound.
Rockport baseball 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Vikings cemented the deepest tournament run in program history with a memorable upset win over their biggest rival in the Division 4 North Semifinals. Frew Rowen tossed a complete-game three-hitter while not allowing a walk to send the Vikings to their first sectional final. Rowen and Jake Engel got Rockport started right away, drawing walks and rounding the bases, eventually scoring on wild pitches to make it 2-0 early. Rowen took care of the rest with his arm.