Getting Defensive

During the preseason, the captains of the Manchester Essex football team knew they had something on the defensive side of the football.
"We're physical and have a lot of players that like to hit," senior captain and defensive lineman Henry Doane said during the preseason. "We are really confident on defense."
At the midway point of the regular season, Doane's prognosis of his team's defense has been spot on. The Hornets have yet to allow a point in 12 quarters of football and as a result, have a 3-0 record heading into the midseason bye next weekend. Manchester Essex will be looking to make it four wins in a row to open the season on Friday, October 11 against Roxbury Prep (time TBA).
Whether it's against the run or the pass, the Hornets have gotten the better of their opponents this season as they have yet to allow more than 180 yards of total offense in a game.
It all starts up front as the Hornets defensive line has been able to plug up holes and pressure the quarterback. Led by Doane along with Tucker Hoff, Will Rodier, Noah Lechinsky and Owen Cox have all played well on the defensive line.
The line was particularly impressive in Friday's 28-0 win over Boston English as the opposition only put together 40 yards of total offense on the night and never threatened to cut into a lead that the Hornets built early on in the game.
While the Hornets bottled up Boston English, they were very opportunistic in the first two weeks of the season, limiting yardage and forcing turnovers. A.J. Pallazola has four interceptions in the season with two against KIPP Academy and Brighton. Manchester Essex also recovered a pair of fumbles against KIPP.
Passing fancy
While both Gloucester and Manchester Essex have earned the reputation as run heavy offenses, the passing game has been very good for both teams this season.
The Fishermen have struggled to get the run game going through three games this season, but quarterback Sam Ciolino has put them in position to score with his ability to throw accurately down the field.
Three passes of more than 20 yards helped him put up 128 yards passing in Friday's loss at Peabody. Twice his throws set Gloucester up near the red zone, once inside the five yard line. But Gloucester could not pick up those tough yards in short yardage situations. If Gloucester turned its first two drives into points, which it was in position to do, Friday's game could have had a much different feel to it.
Manchester Essex quarterback Will Levendusky put up his best passing performance of the season. With pinpoint accuracy, the junior captain completed 15 of 18 passes for a season high 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Whether it's short or long passes, or even extending the play with a scramble, Levendusky has been on point all season.
Up Next
Gloucester's incredibly difficult schedule gets even more difficult next week when the team travels to Manning Field to take on Lynn English (7:15 p.m.). This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2014. The Bulldogs enter at 2-1 with a high powered offense, they pummeled Salem on Friday night, 54-8.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, has a week off before hosting Roxbury Prep on October 11. Roxbury Prep is 0-3 on the season. The Hornets will look to improve their standing in Division 7 North, they are currently ranked in the top three in the section.
Weekend High School Football Box Scores
Peabody 34, Gloucester 0
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Gloucester (0-3) 0 0 0 0| 0
Peabody (2-1) 7 0 14 13| 34
P- Kyle Maglione 6 run (Joe Swanton kick)
P- Colby Therrien 4 run (Swanton kick)
P- Maglione 5 run (Swanton kick)
P- Frederick Koffi 7 run (kick failed)
P- Dylan Peluso 20 run (Swanton kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Gloucester- Daylon Lark 16-43, Evan Smith 3-9, Harry Marshall 6-9, Sam Ciolino 2-6, Aiden Cornetta 1-2, Jacob Enos 2-(-2). Peabody- Angel Paulino 14-136, Kyle Maglione 9-80, Colby Therrien 6-72, Brandon Caniff 5-29, Frederick Koffi 3-24, Dylan Peluso 1-20, Cam Cuzzi 1-5.
Passing: Gloucester- Ciolino 6-10-128-0-1. Peabody- Alex DeNisco 2-6-15-0-1.
Receiving: Gloucester- Joseph Wilson 1-39, Lark 1-35, Ben Renales 1-19, Enos 1-14, Marshall 1-7, Smith 1-4. Peabody- Paulino 1-8, Caniff 1-7.
Manchester Essex 28, Boston English 0
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Boston English (1-2) 0 0 0 0| 28
Manchester Essex (3-0) 7 14 0 7| 28
ME- Tristan Nowak 22 pass from Will Levendusky (Luke Gjerde kick)
ME- Frank Wood 16 pass from Levendusky (Gjerde kick)
ME- A.J. Pallazola 10 run (Gjerde kick)
ME- Lars Arntsen 5 run (Gjerde kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Boston English- Jakhi Smith 8-19, Keesean Kerr 7-11, Giovani Antoine 1-2, Omar Stevens 1-1, Herby Exilhomme 3-0. Manchester Essex- Gavin Glass 13-75, Lars Arntsen 8-70, A.J. Pallazola 8-69, Will Levendusky 3-0.
Passing: Boston English- Kerr 1-4-7-0-0. Manchester Essex- Levendusky 15-18-188-2-0.
Receving: Boston English- Hakeem Olaogun 1-7. Essex- Pallazola 4-55, Tristan Nowak 4-52, Frank Wood 2-50, Gavin Glass 2-15, Arntsen 3-16.
