There may not be any football games this fall, but that hasn’t stopped the Gloucester football team from preparing for a potential 2021 winter season, beginning in late February.
With the season moved from the traditional fall slate to the “Fall 2” season, which runs from late February to late April, the MIAA eliminated Rule 40, thus allowing high school programs to hold practices in the offseason.
For a younger team like the Fishermen, that has a roster stocked with underclassmen, the extra time could be a blessing if the “Fall 2” season does indeed happen.
“We don’t have to worry about what anyone else is doing right now, we can just focus on ourselves and what we need to do to get better and get ready for a season,” said Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor, who is slated to coach his second season early next year. “These practices are all about getting everyone familiar with the system and working on the finer points of the game.”
O’Connor has just over 40 players currently signed up for the program, and the participation in these “preseason workouts” has been in the high 30’s as a handful of players have elected to play a fall sport this year with no football on the schedule, something O’Connor says he has encouraged his players to do if they see the opportunity.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity right now, I think it’s going to help us a lot,” O’Connor said. “The participation has been great and everyone is putting in the work.”
The Fishermen have been out there with no pads and no helmets, so it has been a lot of teaching of the fundamentals and going over the playbook through three weeks of workouts.
There are also COVID-19 restrictions the team must adhere to.
To avoid clusters, O’Connor has the team working in positional groups and splitting the players up for most of the practices to workout on skills specific to each spot.
Those same position groups also lift weights together as a weight set has been put underneath the Newell Stadium bleachers to allow players to get in weight training outdoors.
“The kids that practice together will lift together,” O’Connor said. “We are trying to split them us the best that we can when it comes to positional drills. That also allows us to slow things down so everyone get get the techniques and terminology.”
The team has been outside three days a week and are hoping to be out there as long as they can until the “Fall 2” season begins.
“This is pretty much a two month mini-camp,” O’Connor said. “We will keep working as long as the weather allows us to. It’s a good opportunity to do something different and prepare in a way we haven’t prepared before.”